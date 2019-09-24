The body of Robert James Conklin of West Olive was located Monday evening in an area of Hamlin lake known as the Narrows, approximately 150 yards off of the South Shore, in seven feet of water, according to a press release from the Mason County Sheriff’s Office.
Search efforts were concluded on Monday at approximately 6:30 p.m., according to a press release. A Mason County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team member was able to retrieve Conklin’s body at 7:30 p.m.
“Our thoughts and prayers go out to Robert’s family and loved ones during this tragic time,” said Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole. “This has been a tragic summer on our area lakes and we are happy to bring closure to Robert’s family and friends. These incidents are long and tiring for emergency responders, and we want to again commend them for all they do for our community. We are grateful for our partner agencies and local businesses that provide assistance.”
Conklin and a 51-year-old Walhalla woman fell into Hamlin Lake on Saturday afternoon. The pair were on a 18-foot boat, and others on the lake were able to rescue the woman from the water.
Cole said large weed beds under the water, thick algae on the surface and Sunday’s heavy rains caused visibility issues for divers searching for Conklin.
Several local businesses supported the search efforts, including The Y Country Store, Jimmy John’s, Mancino‘s, Meijer and McDonald’s, according to the press release.
Agencies that assisted the Mason County Sheriff’s Office include the Ludington Police Department, Ludington State Park, Oceana County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Coast Guard Air Support Unit, Mason County Emergency Management, Pentwater Police Department, and the Mason County Victims Assistance Unit.
In addition, the fire departments of Hamlin, Freesoil, Grant, Custer Scottville, and Ludington, as well as Life EMS, Mason/Oceana 911, the Mason County Sheriff’s Office Dive Unit, Mason County Sheriff’s Office Marine Patrol, and Mason County Sheriff’s Office Reserve Unit were part of the search.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office also stated in the release that it appreciates the community support during the past three days of searching.