Three children that were reported missing and endangered by the Manistee City Police Department Friday were found safe late Friday night at a location in Manistee County.
The children’s mother, Kimberly Berrentine, had fled her home at 100 Taylor Street in the City of Manistee, with all four of her children Thursday afternoon. She had fled before Child Protective Services and Manistee police arrived around 3 p.m. at the residence with a court order to take the children away from her. She had fled in an unregistered 2006 Chevrolet Malibu, which was found Friday abandoned.
One of the children was found Friday morning at a relative’s home in Midland.
It was at noon on Friday that the Michigan State Police issued a Endangered Missing Persons release on the other three children at the request of Manistee police.
The three children were found with their mother late Friday according to Det. Sgt. Kirsten Goodspeed of the Manistee Police Department. The children are two girls, ages 6 and 8, and one boy, age 12.
All of the children were turned over to Child Protective Services to be temporarily placed in the custody of family members, Goodspeed said. All the children seemed in good health when they were found, she added.
Kimberly has not been charged at this time according to police.
“We just don’t have enough information to go down that path yet,” the detective said. ”However, if additional information comes to light, that does not mean that this case would not be revisited again.”
Goodspeed thanked those that came forward with tips,
“We got lots of phone calls from the public after this was released to the media,” she remarked. “And we appreciate the help.”