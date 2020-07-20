A man who went missing in Round Lake Saturday was recovered by a boater Sunday night, after emergency crews had finished searching for the day, according to a release from the Mason County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff Kim Cole stated that the remains of Nathan Troy Munsey, 47, of Goodrich, were recovered by deputies after being located by the boater, and that they would be over to the medical examiner.
Cole stated the MCSO Marine Patrol and Dive Team resumed search efforts at 7 a.m. Sunday after searching throughout the night and into the morning to find Munsey, who was reported to have jumped off a pontoon while boating in the lake.
After not resurfacing, responders were called.
Cole said the rescue efforts were challenging due to visibility, heavy rain and lightning.
"Searchers, using side scan SONAR, ran grid patterns throughout the day, launching divers on any potential hits the side scan indicated. In addition, with cooperation from those on the pontoon boat, deputies did analysis of cell phone data in effort to find the boat’s course of travel. Searcher efforts were hampered by poor visibility in water, which at times, less than 1 foot," Cole stated.
Weather resulted in delays during Sunday's search efforts.
"Due to heavy rain and lightning in the area, boats could not be launched until 9 a.m.," Cole said. "The decision was made to pull the boats at divers at 8 p.m. Sunday night and start again at 7 a.m. Monday morning."
Munsey was located by a boater at 9:07 p.m., Cole stated.
"The case will remain under investigation pending the medical examiner’s report. The Sheriff’s Office would like to thank those residents of the Round Lake area who stopped by the command center with water and food. Also, thank you to the Salvation Army who provided lunch and dinner."