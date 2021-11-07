The members of the Oceana County family who were kidnapped by a Haitian gang while on a missionary trip there are still being held, according to updates from the organization on its website.
Six members of an 11-member family that attends Hart Dunkard Brethren Church were taken by the 400 Mawozo gang on Oct. 16 as they were in Haiti working with Ohio-based Christian Aid Ministries. In all, the gang kidnapped 16 Americans and a Canadian. Kidnappers demanded $17 million, or $1 million each, for the hostages’ release.
While stories from the Associated Press or other newspapers have waned since mid-October, Christian Aid Ministries posted updates nearly every day since the abductions.
In the last update, at 4:30 p.m. last Friday, the organization called the 21 days “an intense journey.”
“God has faithfully carried us and the families of the hostages. We trust He has been carrying the hostages as well,” Friday’s posting stated. “Though the hostages face difficult circumstances, we pray that God will give them joy and reminders of His faithfulness and goodness.”
In the past week, Christian Aid Ministries relayed messages it received from individuals in Indonesia and Ireland among other places. Last Monday, the organization put together a 24-hour prayer network where groups or individuals were to pray for 15 minutes each.
“In addition to this organized prayer effort, we recognize the many thousands — if not millions — of other people who are praying,” the organization stated last Monday afternoon. “Your commitment to stand with the hostages and their families in this way is deeply appreciated.”
Christian Aid Ministries is publishing updates typically during the week on its website at www.christianaidministries.org/updates/haiti-staff-abduction.