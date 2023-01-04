Amy Christian is very passionate about dancing, especially line dancing. As a world-renowned, certified dance instructor, it’s something she’s been doing her whole life.
Christian has been teaching a modern line dancing class for beginners at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts since October.
Christian, from Muskegon, taught a line dancing class at the Lincoln Hills Golf Course last year and was approached by a few women who attended the class to see if she would be interested in teaching a class in Ludington.
Christian eventually worked out a deal with LACA and has been teaching a Thursday night class ever since.
The beginner modern line dancing focuses on teaching proper technique and proper styling, which helps to improve overall dancing, according to Christian.
“If you do proper technique you do not fall,” she said. “What I teach in class is not just for dancing, it is for life. With technique, you stand up straighter, dancing can fix a lot of medical issues that medicine can not.
“What I do in class is teach styling and technique. Because I have done this for so long, I understand what a beginner needs. My classes are not just steps, it is real dancing.”
She said there are people who thought line dancing could only be to country music and that country is not their preferred genre.
“There are people who thank me that the lessons are not just based on country music. If it was, I would not be taking the class,” Christian said. “My classes work all around — there is something for everyone. If you do not like the song you can sit down and wait for the next song.”
Christian said she has done many genres from ballroom dancing and salsa to hip-hop. She said line dancing breaks down steps to every type of music.
“If you dance the salsa you are stuck with Latin music,” she said. “With line dancing you do not need a partner and if you have a spouse that gets jealous about you dancing close with another person, you are not dancing close with another person.”
Her advice to her classes is to go out and dance at every opportunity as any type of dancing because it teaches confidence.
Christian believes that her line dancing classes has helped many people, both mentally and physically.
“I have people who tell me, ‘Amy, I have lost 20 pounds ever since I started line dancing,’” she said.
She goes into every class with passion and enthusiasm, wanting to help others with everything from their confidence to ability.
Teaching line dancing has made Christian very happy over the years.
The beginner modern dance class takes place every Thursday at LACA from 6 to 7:30 p.m. and costs $10 at the door, cash only.
For more information call LACA at (231) 845-2787.