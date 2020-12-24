One of the vaccinations against COVID-19 began to be used Wednesday at Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital as 40 people with the healthcare provider received the vaccine developed by Moderna.
According to a fact sheet on the vaccination from Spectrum Health, the healthcare provider’s regional hospitals are receiving initial distributions of the Moderna vaccine and are beginning to vaccinate team members with priority for those delivering care to the community. The top of the list includes workers in the emergency departments, intensive care units and dedicated COVID-19 units and each of the teams that support them.
Madeline Beld, a doctor of nurse practitioner, was the first at Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital to receive the Moderna vaccine.
“I’ve been looking forward to this for a long time,” Beld said in comments released to the Daily News by Spectrum Health. “I know that everyone else in healthcare has, too. It’s been a crazy last year for everybody and especially for those in healthcare who are working with COVID patients every day. I think this is a step forward in the right direction.
“It’s nice to have some positive things.”
The vaccine produced by Moderna is the second to be approved by the Food and Drug Administration. It was approved last Friday, and it began to be shipped across the country on Monday. The first shot to be approved by the FDA was from Pfizer and BioNTech.
According to the Associated Press, the Moderna vaccine is an mRNA vaccine that uses a genetic code that trains the immune system to recognize the spike protein on the surface of the virus and attack it. Like the Pfizer vaccine, the Moderna vaccine takes two doses several weeks apart.
Also receiving the Moderna vaccine at Spectrum Health Wednesday was Susan Persson, a certified physician assistant; Lynne Twining, an occupational therapist; and, John Bottrell, a registered respiratory therapist.
Because of the impact COVID-19 has shown on patients, Bottrell has seen more than his share of patients affected by the disease, he said.
“There are some days when every one of my patients are COVID patients. People have learned a lot about respiratory therapy through all of this,” Bottrell said in comments released to the Daily News. “We typically work in the background as a profession, but this has brought us out a little bit.
“I was excited to be able to get the vaccine; it’s kind of neat to finally have it.”
Persson works with Third Coast Family Practice.
“I think it’s a really big first step for us here in our nation getting things back on track,” Persson said in comments released to the Daily News by Spectrum Health. “I was really surprised to be the second person vaccinated at Ludington Hospital and very happy. This year has had its ups and downs.
“I’ll be anxious for our whole community to be able to get vaccinated.”
Twining said she’s seen the impact COVID-19 on the area.
“Getting the vaccine for me is very emotional. I’ve had a lot of patients — as many of the patient-facing members of our team have — that have lost loved ones, have lost their jobs, have lost their sense of worth from being sick and needing to rely on other people, people grieving from the losses and just the fear that not only our patients but that we have in dealing with this and trying to provide the best care,” Twining said in comments released to the Daily News from Spectrum Health.
“I guess it just means finally hope. Hope that we can come out of this fear and gridlock and start taking back what’s important to us, our quality of life and our vocation and pursuits of leisure activities and our loved ones,” she continued.
The vaccine is not being required of staff at Spectrum Health, the healthcare provider noted. The staff at Spectrum Health encourages the public to continue to correctly wear masks, practice social distancing and follow proper hand hygiene.
The vaccinations at Spectrum Health follow what is believed to be the first vaccination in Mason County on Tuesday at District Health Department No. 10. The vaccine distributed there was the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, and 12 people were vaccinated then.