FREE SOIL TWP. — A new station that will record and report real-time data on water depth, temperature and conductivity was installed in the Big Sable River Wednesday through a cooperative project between Hamlin Lake Preservation Society and Michigan Trout Unlimited.
Jacob Lemon, MTU eastern angler science coordinator, installed the EnviroDIY Mayfly Sensor Station developed by Stroud Water Research on county property east of the U.S. 31 Bridge, with permission from the county.
Lemon also instructed Wayne Andersen, HLPS president, on hand to help, on how to maintain the station, which is seen as a way to monitor water quality on the stream flowing into Hamlin Lake before emptying into Lake Michigan at Ludington State Park.
The solar-powered station can be outfitted with different sensors to monitor different environmental factors.
Water temperature and stream flow data are of interest to anglers and recreational users of rivers as well, helping create a baseline of environmental data on the river.
Conductivity measures the water’s ability to conduct electricity can alert one to an event that added something to the stream such as materials carried by a storm runoff or even road salt entering the stream.
Data is transmitted from the station through a cellular connection to an online data base every 15 minutes. Data recorded Friday morning at 7 a.m. showed the river water temperature being 50.4 degrees, electrical conductivity of 340.8 us/cm (microsiemens per centimeter), stream depth at 10.6 inches and temperature within the monitor box of 44.2 degrees Fahrenheit.
“The water depth is a surrogate for flow. The deeper, the higher the discharge. We intend to develop what is called a ‘rating curve’ which would translate depth to discharge in CFS (cubic feet per second). Once that is completed, we can report flow in CFS on the site,” according to Lemon.
Lemon said over time, as river users watch the data and compare it to visible stream conditions, they will get a good sense of what the numbers represent.
The data also includes water temperature in centigrade degrees and temperature inside the monitor station box.
The new Big Sable station is one of 19 stations deployed around Michigan, Lemon said. The data is now available on the website, www.monitormywatershed.org. Under “browse data,” a map appears with icons of station locations. Click icons on the map to reach the data for the station you seek. Eventually, the data will also be streamed live on the HLPS website, www.hamlinlake.us.
Similar stations have been deployed in this area on the Pere Marquette River and the Little Manistee River, among others.
Andersen said he watches data from other streams to know when flow is right for him to feel comfortable about safe wading or canoeing. Too strong of a flow indicates potentially unsafe wading or canoeing conditions; too low might mean a stream is low and fish will be hiding. Then there’s the middle ground — water? — where there’s enough flow to expect the potential for active fish and in which anglers or recreational users will feel comfortable practicing their sport.
Likewise, when stream water warms too much — 70 degrees is often considered the warmest temperature for trout safety when catch-and-release fishing. Warmer than 70 and the fish may be stressed and not survive, Andersen said.
In addition to the collected data proving helpful to the general public for the recreational benefit, data from the stations provides general baseline information is useful by environmental educators and students wishing to learn about streams, Lemon said.
The developers call it citizen science that will increase knowledge of stream conditions throughout the nation.
The data is available to anyone, including any government agency that wishes to use it.
Hamlin Lake Preservation Society, for instance, monitors water quality in the lake and along the river.
“It’s always better to know more about the thing you want to protect,” Lemon said.