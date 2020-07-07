CLAYBANKS TOWNSHIP — A Montague man was rescued from a car that burst into flames after striking a tree Monday evening in Claybanks Township in Oceana County.
According to a release from Oceana County Sheriff Craig Mast, Jeremiah McDonald, 39, of Montague, was on South Scenic Drive near Webster Road when he lost control of his 2010 Chevy Cobalt and struck a tree.
Conservation officers with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources were the first on the scene, Mast stated, and they found McDonald was rescued from the burning car by a passing motorist, Matthew Beebe of Holland. McDonald was laying roadside and suffered obvious serious injuries to both of his legs.
The car became fully engulfed when deputies with the Oceana County Sheriff's Office arrived. Deputies took a statement from Beebe, and Beebe indicated he did not see the accident occur.
“He said he pulled the driver from the passenger side window through heavy smoke and high heat and moved him away from the burning car,” Mast stated in the release.
Deputies also spoke with McDonald before he was transported by Life Ambulance to Hackley Hospital in Muskegon for treatment. According to the report, McDonald indicated he tried to avoid hitting a deer, went off the road and hit a tree.
Grant Township Fire and Rescue responded to the scene and put out the fire. The car was completely destroyed from the crash and fire.