People were having fun cutting out paper shapes, inking stamps and picking out paper to create greeting cards during Wednesday’s Card Making Club at the Pentwater Township Library.
It was just the fourth month that the program has been operating, according to Library Assistant Justin Warmbaugh.
“I try to do a different paper crafting technique each month that we can do as a group,” he said. “You can use the supplies that we have to offer.”
Warmbaugh said the monthly program started in October where those participating made a halloween greeting card. Since then the club made two Christmas greeting cards, one in November and one in December.
On Wednesday the group made a greeting card that had a hidden compartment that hid a packet of hot chocolate.
Louise Noffke, who has been making cards for years, has been part of the club all four months.
“This is more fun when you are able to work with others,” she said.
She found out about the program from the library newsletter.
“I take advantage of the newsletter and what the library is offering whether it is Pentwater, Hart of Ludington,” she said.
Kelsey Setula, who works at the library, returned after working her shift to take part and make a card on Wednesday.
“I like to craft,” she said “When I found out they were offering this program I had to join in.”
The next event is on Feb. 8 and 3 p.m. the group will make a Valentines Day cards.