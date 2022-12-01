Between September and October, jobless rates in three of four area counties ticked upward for the first time since spring.
Mason, Oceana and Lake counties each demonstrated slight increases in joblessness over the month, while Manistee County exhibited the only monthly unemployment-rate decrease among the four counties, according to non-seasonally adjusted data released Wednesday by the Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget (DTMB).
Jobless rates are not based on receipt of unemployment benefits, according to the DTMB. To be counted, individuals must have received no reported job earnings at the time of a monthly survey conducted by the U.S. Labor Department Bureau of Labor Statistics. They also must have tried to find employment during the month, and they must have been able to accept a job if one was offered. Individuals who meet those criteria are counted regardless of whether they receive unemployment benefits.
Mason County’s October unemployment rate of 4.5% was again the lowest among the four counties in the area, but it marked a slight increase from 4.4% in September.
October’s numbers reflect the first jobless-rate increase for the county since June.
Mason County’s unemployment rate was down from 4.6% last October, however.
There were eight fewer unemployed people in the county in October than there were in September, and 13 fewer than in October 2021.
The county saw reductions in its workforce, which dropped from 13,395 people in September to 12,991 in October. Workforce numbers were also down compared to 13,036 people last October.
Manistee County’s October jobless rate was 4.8%, down from 5% in both September and October of last year.
There were 31 fewer unemployed people in Manistee County over the month. In comparison to the same time last year, the number of jobless people was unchanged at 489.
Manistee County’s workforce was down over the month — from 10,450 in September to 10,119 in October — but the county demonstrated a labor-force increase compared to 9,765 people at the same time last year.
Oceana County, with a monthly jobless rate of 5.4%, also saw its first monthly increase since June. Unemployment was up compared to 5.1% in September and 5.3% in October 2021.
There were 12 more unemployed people in Oceana County in October than there were in September, and 34 more than in October of last year.
The labor force in Oceana County decreased from 12,541 people in September to 12,050 in October. The county’s workforce saw gains compared to 11,614 people in October 2021.
Lake County’s October jobless rate of 6.4% was the highest among the four counties.
Like Mason and Oceana counties, Lake County demonstrated its first increase in joblessness since June, ticking up from 5.8% in September.
The county’s jobless rate was also up in comparison to 6% in October 2021.
There were 19 more unemployed people in the county over the month, and 35 more over the year.
Lake County’s workforce dropped from 4,272 people in September to 4,126 people in October. The county’s labor force was up compared to 3,616 people in October 2021.
OTHER STATISTICS
Mason County’s October 2022 unemployment rate of 4.5% ranked 52nd among Michigan’s 83 counties. There were 12,991 people in the labor force with 12,403 working and 588 jobless.
Manistee County’s October 2022 unemployment rate of 4.8% ranked 59th among Michigan’s 83 counties. There were 10,119 people in the labor force with 9,630 working and 489 jobless.
Oceana County’s October 2022 unemployment rate of 5.4% ranked 68th among Michigan’s 83 counties. There were 12,050 people in the labor force with 11,400 working and 650 jobless.
Lake County’s October 2022 unemployment rate of 6.4% ranked 79th among Michigan’s 83 counties. There were 4,126 people in the labor force with 3,860 working and 266 jobless.
Livingston County had the lowest unemployment rate in the state at 2.3%, while Roscommon County, at 8.1%, had the highest.
STATEWIDE
Michigan’s statewide jobless rate for the month was 3.7%, unchanged from September and down from 4.5% in October 2021.
The number of jobless people decreased over the month from about 179,000 to 178,000, and decreased over the year compared to roughly 215,000 people in October 2021.
There were approximately 4.83 million people in the labor force, down from about 4.87 million in September but up compared to 4.79 million people last October.
According to a press release from the DTMB, 31 Michigan counties demonstrated jobless rate advances between September and October, while 23 exhibited rate declines.
Twenty-nine counties had unchanged unemployment rates over the month, and the DTMB stated that 49 counties saw jobless rates increase over the year.