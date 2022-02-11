MANISTEE — John Moolenaar said he’s looking forward to running for a seat in Congress in the newly redistricted 2nd Congressional District in the 2022 campaign.
Moolenaar, currently the 4th District U.S. Representative from Midland, was at the Republican Party of Manistee County’s Lincoln Day Dinner and confirmed his run for the 2nd District.
“I’m excited about it. It’s a great district. It’s a large district (with) 20 counties, and a big geographic area,” he said before the dinner. “I’ve represented much of it previously in my service. I’m very excited to meet new people, and I’m going to work hard to earn every vote I get.”
The previous 4th District includes much of the center of the state from Ogemaw to Wexford counties and stretching into Clinton and Shiawasee counties. The previous 2nd District — represented by Bill Huizenga, R-Zeeland — included half of Mason County and all of Oceana and Muskegon counties and others near the Lake Michigan shore. The other half of Mason County was with Manistee County and much of upper Lower Michigan and the Upper Peninsula, represented by Jack Bergman, R-Watersmeet.
The new 2nd Congressional District includes all of Manistee, Mason and Oceana counties with a portion of Muskegon County that includes the White Lake area and stretches into Gladwin and Gratiot county and a part of Midland County. It goes as far south as Barry County.
The Detroit News previously reported that Moolenaar was deciding on whether to run, and he was considering moving from Midland and into the new 2nd District. Both of those decisions are made now.
“We will definitely move into the district,” Moolenaar told the Daily News. “The redistricting commission somehow managed to put my home area in a different district.”
He said he knows many people along the lakeshore, and he’s also enjoyed getting to know new potential constituents, too.
“I had worked with (former State) Sen. Bill Schuette when he represented a number of the counties in the 2nd Congressional District and got to know people along the lakeshore and some of the issues. My wife (Amy), her family is originally from Manistee. It’s really wonderful to meet new friends and share that common heritage and learn and listen as to how I can be an effective representative of the people.”
Moolenaar, a member of the agriculture subcommittee of appropriations in the House, said he has been working on issues that farmers during his career.
“Agriculture is a vital part of the 2nd Congressional District. Michigan has the second most diverse set of agriculture next to California,” he said. “That’s going to be very important for me to be an advocate for our farmers, for the whole supply chain, the people who grow our food as well as the people who process it and make it available.”
Although Moolenaar’s current district is landlocked from the Great Lakes, he was involved in the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative in Congress, too, he said.
“I had the opportunity to work work with (former) President (Donald) Trump on the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative, and the funding for the Great Lakes,” he said. “We’re going to continue to advocate for the shoreline, and everything that (includes) whether that’s tourism and recreation, agriculture, small businesses… This is a great district because it’s small towns, rural America, hard-working people that put food on our table and make things that help improve our daily lives.”