PERE MARQUETTE TWP. — Heated comments continued to dog officials in Pere Marquette Charter Township on Tuesday, when members of the public took board members to task for decisions about backpay for employees and a perceived lack of leadership.
Trustee Andy Kmetz, chair of the personnel committee, gave an update about two recent committee meetings during which a decision was made not to issue backpay to outgoing employee Ashley Hall, who stated in an email to the Daily News that she and five other employees were seeking added pay for performing duties above and beyond the requirements of their jobs.
Kmetz said the committee voted against recommending that the board issue backpay because the committee disagreed that the duties fell outside of job descriptions.
Resident Jamie Healy, whose husband Dan Healy works for the township, took issue with that, stating that the committee’s decision was based on “the line that we all have on our jobs: all other duties as requested or asked by the supervisors.”
Healy emphasized that the employees were asking for the added pay because Kristin Lange was given a pay bump when she took on the role of personnel director for the township.
Healy said the employees requesting the backpay, including her husband, had taken on additional job functions to fill in while other positions were vacant.
Healy argued that, by giving more compensation to Lange, the township set a precedent that it’s not following.
At a previous board meeting, Hall, Bleau’s former assistant, called on the board to give the same consideration to its other employees. Hall tendered her resignation, effective March 13, citing a stressful and toxic work environment.
Healy cast the blame on Bleau.
“As a leader, you should be coaching, you should be guiding, you should inspire people,” she told him, “and in the last year I haven’t seen any of that.”
The personnel committee had to schedule a second meeting on March 13, with Bleau in attendance, to continue discussions started on March 8.
That second meeting drew criticism from Ludington resident Tom Rotta, who claimed that with Bleau present, that the committee meeting constituted a quorum and should have been advertised to the public as a special meeting of the township board.
Rotta cautioned the board against potential Michigan Open Meetings Act violations, intentional or otherwise.
The board also heard some criticism regarding its policies for what makes it onto the meeting agenda.
Tim Iteen — the township resident petitioning for the recall of both Jerry Bleau and his wife, Treasurer Karie Bleau — asked prior to Tuesday’s meeting for the board to include in its agenda an explanation of the recent resignations from township employees.
The item was included in the packet for the meeting as a communication item, but it was not added to the agenda as a business item.
Trustee Ron Soberalski wanted it to be discussed.
“Obviously Mr. Iteen sent an email to the clerk asking for this to be put on the agenda. Why was this not put on there?” Soberalski asked. “I think we should allow the residents the right to have something put on the agenda.”
Bleau stated that at the next meeting, on March 28, the board will review and vote on making updates to its policies.
“Timeframes, how we disseminate information to the public, who gets to put what on the agenda — the board’s going to agree how this process goes,” Bleau said, adding that he will have recommendations will from the Michigan Townships Association to present to trustees.
ALSO ON TUESDAY
The board heard a report from Maner Costerisan about its internal processes.
In order to avoid any chances for fraud and to streamline things for the township, the firm recommended, among other things, a better separation of duties; the creation of an official township fraud policy; and having a training session to make sure every board member is aware of every aspect and responsibility associated with their role.
The board opted to hold off on an in-depth discussion of the report in order to give trustees more time to process the information. Representatives from Maner Costerisan will be asked to join the next meeting to answer any questions that arise in the interim.
The board also postponed a decision regarding a request from Randy and Sara Durand seeking permission to not hook up to the township’s sewer system and to instead have a septic system installed on their property.
The request led to a discussion about the cost of connecting to the township’s sewer system, and whether it was prohibitively expensive, or discouraging people from hooking up.
The board will revisit the issue at a later date.