Crews from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s Jordan River National Fish Hatchery stocked about 100,000 four-to-six-inch long lake trout into Ludington’s Lake Michigan harbor Thursday night as twilight descended. The small trout are released as dark falls to reduce the chance they are immediately targeted by gulls, cormorants and other predators that find them easy picking when first released. This year, the fisheries’ crew released them off the side of the Loomis Street Boat Launch. Some years they use the end of the dock. Lake trout are a native, slow growing species that early in their life in the lake eat invasive round gobies and other food besides alewife a favored food of the salmonids. Earlier in the week, 45,000 coho salmon were released, some after being acclimated to the Big Sable River in pens hoping in part they better imprint on that river, to return there when spawning.
Steve Begnoche photos