Area churches, like the rest of the state, are phasing in plans for safely meeting together.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s most recent executive order lifted some restrictions on gathering, including groups of 100 or less people meeting out-of-doors.
Though churches were not required to stop their services during the stay home order, many decided it would be best for their congregations.
Now some churches are taking the lifted restrictions as a cue to shift from online-only to worshipping in-person once again. Last week, three local Catholic churches re-opened for weekend Mass and more are doing the same.
“Most importantly, church is essential. We haven’t stopped worshipping, whether its online or in some other way, but people really enjoy being in-person (for church),” said the Rev. Brian Blount, lead pastor of Lighthouse Baptist Church.
Lighthouse Baptist in Ludington will begin to meet inside its building this Sunday.
“I’m guessing there will be about 80 people with the social distancing. We moved to the fellowship hall, which is larger,” he said.
The church will have one Sunday service at 11 a.m. rather than multiple services.
“We are asking everyone to wear a face mask and people who are high-risk to watch online,” Blount said.
Since Mother’s Day, the church provided a drive-in service in its parking lot, an option that will still be available.
“We will still do the drive-in service for those who want to be completely safe. They will still be able to be a part of the service,” he said.
People who want to attend from their cars tune their car radios into a station set by the church. The church broadcasts the service using a short-wave FM transmitter.
For those who decide to go inside, Blount said they will have their temperatures taken before they can enter.
“We will be screening, taking temperatures and there will be ushers to seat people,” he said. “We are trying to do things as safely as possible.”
“The theme is Matthew 22:39. We are asking that people go above and beyond to protect those around us. (Coronavirus) is not prevalent in our area, but someone could be sick and not know it.”
If the church reaches its capacity, Blount said they will likely move to two services on Sunday.
“Everyone is making their own choices. I can’t force someone to be there or not,” he said. “We are trying to honor the (Centers for Disease Control) guidelines and the governing powers.”
A document with Lighthouse Baptists’ plan for returning to in-person services is available on its website, www.logcabinchurch.net.
Cornerstone Baptist Church, Ludington, hosted its first drive-in service at 10:30 a.m. in Sunday, May 31.
“It went smoothly and people seemed to really enjoy it. We asked them to honk their horns in response. It’s probably not something people would want to do for a long period of time, but since people have been (at home), there was a high level of excitement and people engaging,” said the Rev. Joel Deblaay, lead pastor at Cornerstone.
Deblaay said he got the idea for drive-in church from what other pastors were doing, especially those in states in the same phases of re-opening.
The weather could prove to be a challenge going forward, but on Sunday the weather was perfect, he said.
“We have a platform built in the parking lot. People drive in, stay in their car and we transmit to their radios the music and the preaching. Basically they do church from their car, but they can see us and each other. It helps keep the social distancing in place. We have a welcome team with signs and a parking team that helps them park,” Deblaay said.
The church will continue to offer the parking lot service until Father’s Day, June 21, when there will be an outside service in the grass. On June 28, services will resume in the building.
“It’s a modified schedule of our relaunch plan. It’s a month of outside services,” Deblaay said.
There will be two services when the church doors open, he said. In August, the church will return to one service inside. All church services, including children’s ministries, will resume in September.
United Methodist Church of Ludington will continue its online services for now. The Rev. Dennis Bromley said the church building will open for small groups of less than 10 people starting next week. People who enter will be required to wear face masks.
“We will meet next week to discuss whether we will continue doing online services or have some outdoor services,” he said. “We will continue to follow the governor’s orders.”