Small businesses in Mason County have received over $130,000 in grants this year through the state’s Small Business Survival Grant program.
The Michigan Economic Development Corporation program has awarded approximately $52.5 million in grants to date, according to a press release.
The program was developed to assist businesses significantly impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
The Michigan Strategic Fund approved $55 million to be used for supporting small businesses on Jan. 14. Nearly 6,000 businesses have received grants so far.
Mason County businesses and organizations that received funding include Bass Lake Brewing, Brenda’s Burger, Bud’s Tap Room, Charlie’s Bar, Doc’s Sauble River Inn, Flipstar Gymnastics Center, Fraternal Order of Eagles (Aerie 1354), Gasoline Alley, Hackert Enterprises, Jolly Plate, North Country Cafe, Novalux, Ran-Starr Inc. (Coolman-Anderson Realty), Ruby Creek Tavern, Scotty’s Restaurant, Slim’s Rec Center (Spartan West Bowling Alley), The Lake House, The Sandbar, Timbers Bar & Grill and the Wicklow Group.
The complete list is available at www.michiganbusiness.org.
The funds were disbursed through The Right Place, an economic development organization serving West Michigan. The Right Place was one of 15 nonprofits tasked with allocating the grants.
Grants of up to $20,000 were awarded to businesses that were fully closed, with grants of up to $15,000 awarded to those that were partially closed or were otherwise open and demonstrated hardship, according to the release.
Funding was also allocated to the economic development organizations that are administering the grants.
The companies and organizations that received funds had to meet certain requirements to qualify such as having fewer than 100 employees; demonstrating an income loss as a direct result of the epidemic orders issued by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services; and needing capital to cover payroll, rent, mortgage payments or utility expenses.