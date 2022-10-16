More than 40 supporters of Proposal 3 stood along Ludington Avenue in downtown Ludington holding signs in support of Proposal 3, many of them dawning winter jackets along with hats and gloves as temperatures were in the low 40s on Saturday.
The rally, which took place simultaneously to the vote no on proposal 3 rally at the courthouse, took place from 11:30 a.m. for about an hour with 43 people counted at noon.
If passed, Proposal 3 would amend the state constitution to establish reproductive rights, including the right to make decision regarding pregnancies and abortions. The state may regulate abortions in some cases, and the state would not be allowed to prosecute people for exercising those rights.
Will Lent was one of the 40-plus in attendance on Saturday and said he is in favor of a woman’s right to choose.
Lent, who was holding a sign, said he also attended the rally that was held on Oct. 3.
Another in attendance was Sonja Siewert ,who also believes that in this healthcare world there are many reasons why a women may seek and abortion other than she might not want a child.
“The people who showed up on Saturday and supported the rally are people from all walks of life and all ages and some know what it was like before Row v. Wade was a law of the land and are scared to death to go back there because they saw how horrible it was,” Amanda Mazur said, vice president of Northwest Michigan for Reproductive Freedom.
The group plans to hold at least one more rally in the upcoming weeks before the general election.