More than 50 people braved the high winds and 40-degree weather to rally on the courthouse lawn Saturday to oppose Proposal 3 in the upcoming Nov. 8 general election.
The rally was held by groups from Right to Life in Mason, Manistee and Oceana counties and other causes.
If passed Proposal 3 would amend the state constitution to establish reproductive rights, including the right to make decision regarding pregnancies and abortions. The state may regulate abortions in some cases, and the state would not be allowed to prosecute people for exercising those rights.
As winds gusted and temperatures continued in drop, most people stood with signs against Proposal 3 facing traffic along Ludington Avenue.
“God created us and we do not have the right to take away his creation,” said Wally Carrier, president of Oceana Right to Life. “With that, the other side will argue it is not really a baby until it is born. Our Lord tells us that He made us in our mother’s womb. He knew us before we were.”
Carrier looks at it from the perspective that each person is a puzzle piece, when you take away a piece of that puzzle you do not have a complete picture. Society has gone ahead and taken away more than 62 million puzzle pieces in the last 50 years.
“We have a puzzle that has all kinds of holes in it. If we start having those puzzle pieces not die, or that have the opportunity to live the life God planned for them, I think our society would be a whole lot better,” said Carrier.
Elmagene Crawford agreed with Carrier but added that the people attending Saturday rally were there to help protect unborn and innocent children.
Crawford said that abortion just does not affect the child it greatly affect the person who has the abortion.
“Anybody can say go have an abortion, you are not ready (to be a mother), it was a mistake, it is not the right time. The person has to live with that decision the rest of their life and others do not understand what that person could go through, the torment,” she said.
The rally started at 11 a.m., Saturday and lasted for two hours. More rallies could be planned in the upcoming weeks as the general election is only weeks away.