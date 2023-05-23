VICTORY TWP. — More than 770 third-grade students from Mason County and beyond will get the opportunity to see what careers they might want to explore before they even graduate to middle school.
West Shore Community College hosted the second annual West Shore, CTE & Me Day on Tuesday.
“We want to give students an experience before they enter eighth-grade, " said Cara Mitchell, administrative assistant to college relations. “It is third grade when students start learning and talking about careers. We want to partner with the K-12 system and show them what that would look like at a college level.”
Mitchell said Tuesday and again today there were six different career levels that the third graders will travel to during the day.
They get experience in careers that may or may not be what they would normally see, according to Mitchell.
“For the police, we focus on the dive team,” she said. “Respiratory services for the healing services. We have clay and pottery for the arts. Just some different concepts for what might be within each career zone and letting them see the hands-on aspect of those careers.”
WSCC will host about 775 third graders between the two days and about 32 third-grade classes from all 17 districts and four counties.
Every student will see every career zone, the career zones are divided into two sections so the students will see two careers within the zones themselves.
The students will spend about 15 to 20 minutes in each group, according to Mitchell.
Mason County Sheriff Sgt. Adam Lamb said there has been a number of students through to view the dive team equipment.
“It is a way to open these kids' eyes to what is out there for them,” Lamb said.“The kids are asking a lot of questions about the dive team and what we do as members of the dive team. We have an armored vehicle out, and kids are touring the sheriff’s vehicle.”
The West Shore, CTE & Me Day will continue today with more third graders visiting WSCC.