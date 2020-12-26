A blanket of freshly fallen snow was a welcoming sight as the Rev. Jerry Theis directed traffic and welcomed those picking up Christmas Eve dinners at Radiant Church on Thursday.
More than 400 people took advantage of the pick-up service offered by the church and its many volunteers. Another 500 people had meals delivered by volunteers to them throughout Mason and parts of Oceana counties.
Theis said Radiant Church is honored to be able to put this meal on for the community.
“We have more than 930 meals ordered,” he said. “More than 500 are being delivered with pick-up service at the church. It is an increase from the Thanksgiving dinner that was served earlier this year.”
Theis, who stopped every so often to get people as they pulled into the parking lot, believes a lot of increase was due to the flier the church sent out to every home in Ludington and Scottville.
“That was a first for us. We have never done that before,” he said.
Theis said about 60 percent of the people who signed up the meal also took the Thanksgiving meal.
“Which means well over half of the total number now is all new,” he said. “One thing that we noticed is because of restrictions (with COVID) people who are normally traveling during the holiday can’t so we have seen a wide range of socioeconomic scenarios.”
More than 70 volunteers who were mostly from Radiant Church but there were also volunteers from a number of local churches and the community, Theis said.
Theis said this meal could not happen without the volunteers who take time away from their families to participate in this community event.
“This is one of their ways to say on behalf of God and as a representative of God that we love you and you are not forgotten,” Theis said. “We may not know everybody’s name or their situation, but we do know that God loves them and we love them. For us, it is about letting them know they are important to us.”
Theis said he knows the traditional Christmas meal is fleeting and does not last long but he believes the smiles on the people’s faces and the gifts being handed out will leave a lasting impression that they are not forgotten.
“We will use the meal to open people’s hearts to the goodness of God,” he said. “That is our goal while following COVID protocols.
Kay Kortge was one of the more than 400 people who picked-up a meal on Thursday.
“I am very happy to be able to come here and get a meal.” Kortge said. “My guy had a stroke so we are under restrictions of doing things so that is why I signed up to get the meal.”
“In a year where there has been nothing but hopelessness and disappointment after disappointment, I think it is these little things that are blessings from God,” Theis said about the snow that began early Thursday morning. “It is beautiful, and I hope everyone stays safe during their travels.”
Theis said the meal was provided through Gloria Ann’s Catering & Party Planning Service because they are a licensed kitchen, and they are members of Radiant Church. West Shore Bank donated the candy which was part of the gift handed out with each meal.