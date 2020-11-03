Ludington Area Schools announced Monday that 115 students and 20 staff members were placed in a 14-day quarantine as a result of contact tracing through District Health Department No. 10 and the district.
Ludington Superintendent Jason Kennedy said the district worked with Dr. Jennifer Morse of the health department to conduct contact tracing at the school Monday. The school district was closed Monday after two students — one at Foster Elementary and one at Ludington High — tested positive for COVID-19. On Saturday, the district announced that six students contracted the disease.
The uptick in cases — and especially the close contacts in regards to staff — forced the district to go to remote learning starting Wednesday, Kennedy stated.
“To be clear, this decision must be made because the district simply does not have access to enough qualified staff members to fill the vacancies created by quarantining 20 staff members as close contacts to positive cases,” Kennedy wrote. “The 14 days will begin with Saturday, Oct. 31… as Friday, Oct. 30, was our last day in session. This means that in-person instruction will be able to resume on Monday, Nov. 16, pending additional monitoring of case counts…
“It may be necessary to extend remote learning for additional days and weeks based upon how case counts transpire over the next two weeks,” Kennedy added. “We will keep you updated on this as we move forward.”
Kennedy stated in a letter to parents, guardians and school families — which is posted on the district’s website — that the school district and health department placed 35 students and eight staff at Lakeview Elementary, 19 students and eight staff at Foster Elementary, 23 students at O.J. DeJonge Middle School and 38 students and four staff members at Ludington High were going through the 14-day quarantine.
The quarantine period began on the date each individual had their last respective exposure as a close contact to a positive case of COVID-19. The return date for each of the close contacts will vary depending upon the date of that close contact’s last exposure to the positive COVID-19 case.
“In-person learners will transition to remote learning with their teachers and classes that they have been assigned to and working with all year,” Kennedy wrote in his letter to the community. “Additional information from the teachers and buildings will be provided to students and families. Students who have already been learning in an online learning environment… will continue to be provided with this same instructional program during this transition. These learners will not see any change in their instructional delivery through any transition that takes place during the first trimester.”
Kennedy said it is important to recognize that the district’s confirmed positive COVID-19 cases are all community acquired cases and there is not an active or ongoing school outbreak of cases.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) defines a close contact as someone who was within 6 feet of an infected person for a cumulative total of 15 minutes or more over a 24-hour period.
Kennedy also noted that Monday’s day off in the district is being treated like a snow day.
“Like in past years, the district is treating Monday just like it would a snow day. The district receives up to six days of forgiven instruction per school year.”
Kennedy stated in his letter that student activities will continue if transmission does not occur between those who go to the school either for work or learning. Rather, because of the staff exposures, the move to remote learning was necessary.
“This move to remote learning is being made to accommodate the large number of staff members and students who are being required to quarantine as a precautionary measure,” Kennedy wrote. “Any student or staff member under quarantine will not be allowed to participate (in school-sponsored activities), and all safety mitigating measures will continue to be required to be implemented.
“The district has and will continue to quarantine persons that test positive for COVID-19 or who are close contacts of a positive COVID-19 case, as required, to keep these activities safe for students, staff and our community,” he said. “A decision to discontinue activities may be made at any time pending new or additional information on cases or at the direction of the public health department.”