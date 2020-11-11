A group of about 30 members of the American Legion Post No. 76 along with family and friends gathered at the post on Wednesday to salute the men and women who served the United States.
Veterans Day events both locally and nationally have been shortened or even canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Locally, a handful of events took place including Wednesday’s shortened service to thank veterans for their service to the country.
The keynote speaker, the Rev. John Brown, said it is time for people to pay respects to those who have served.
“For at least one day, we stand united in respect for you our veterans,” he said. “ And probably all of you know this holiday started as a day to reflect upon the heroism of those who died in our country's service. It was originally called Armistice Day. It fell of Nov. 11 because that is the anniversary of signing of the armistice that ended World War I.”
Brown went on to say that in 1954 the holiday was changed to Veterans Day in order to account for all veterans in all wars.
“Today we celebrate and honor all of America’s veterans for their patriotism and their love of country and their willingness to serve and sacrifice for the common good,” Brown said.
During the service, the honor guard raised the colors, performed a 21-rifle salute and sounded taps while local singer Taylor Mackowicki opened and closed the service with song.