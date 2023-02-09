Three of four area public school districts saw expected enrollment decreases during Wednesday’s winter Count Day, with only one reporting an increase.
The winter enrollment tally accounts for 10% of the next academic year’s funding, while the fall count, held in October, accounts for 90%.
According to unofficial results, Mason County Central, Mason County Eastern and Ludington Area Schools each saw enrollment drop slightly from October to February. Only Gateway to Success Academy saw its count go up compared to fall.
LUDINGTON AREA SCHOOLS
Ludington Area Schools saw a decrease during the winter count, according to Superintendent Kyle Corlett.
“Our unofficial results for Count Day … was 2,066 students,” Corlett said. “This is down from 2,087 that we had in the fall.”
The difference was a 21-student drop from October to February.
Corlett said it’s not unusual to have a decrease between fall and winter counts for a number of reasons, such as foreign-exchange students being enrolled in the district during the first semester, and students moving out of the district.
He said enrollment remains pretty steady and the student loss falls within the expected range for the school district.
“In 2018 when the district started to keep track of the differences between fall and winter, enrollment would decrease between 11 to 48 students,” Corlett said.
MASON COUNTY CENTRAL
The Mason County Central saw a drop of 27 students since the Oct. 5, 2022, fall count, with enrollment shifting from 1,207 in the fall to 1,180 on Wednesday, but the decrease is in keeping with the district’s expectations, according to MCC Superintendent Jeff Mount.
Mount told the Daily News there were “no real surprises” in the data, as the school district typically sees a drop from fall to winter, which in the past five years has ranged from 17 to 32 students.
“As the data shows, and as expected, we are in a relatively stable enrollment period,” Mount stated in a message to the Daily News.
The decrease in enrollment between counts was the most pronounced since the 2018-19 academic year, when the district lost 32 students between enrollment tallies.
Mount said the shift is “no cause for alarm.”
He said it’s hard to attribute the loss to a specific cause.
“With kids coming and going, it’s hard to say. Sometimes we have a larger migrant population in the fall. This year it was kind of normal, but some of them did travel,” he said. “As of right now the number doesn’t alarm me, it just means we need to study it.”
He added that some of the students who appear lost between October and February remain MCC students, but they’ve been shifted to the district’s Spartan Academy program, which is in a separate funding silo, outside the school aid formula.
“We do have kids that will leave our normal population and join our Spartan Academy,” Mount said. “The high school drop was six kids, and almost all of them joined Spartan Academy. They’re still accounted for at Mason County Central, they’re just going to be receiving a Spartan Academy degree when they graduate.”
As the district gets closer to reviewing its budget for the 2023-24 school year, Mount said the data will be analyzed more extensively.
MASON COUNTY EASTERN
Mason County Eastern counted 372 students, down from 385 in the fall, according to Superintendent Paul Shoup.
Shoup said the drop constitutes a pretty standard “winter movement” in enrollment figures.
“We see that pretty much every year — the same movement every time,” Shoup said. “It’s a typical bounce for us. We tend to get a bounce from fall to winter, and generally it starts to climb back up in spring.”
Shoup attributed the decrease in part to housing changes.
“We have a lot of families that double up or live in more seasonal housing in the spring and fall,” he said. “We’ve had some families move out of the area, so that changes enrollment. Whenever a family moves out of the area, it obviously affects the school district.”
Shoup added that, all in all, Wednesday’s count went smoothly.
“Everything is moving right along,” he said. “Attendance was good on count day, which always helps. If a student’s absent there’s more tracking involved after the fact to get the paperwork in place, so this time of year that’s always a plus. We won’t have to chase down a lot of that extra paperwork.”
GATEWAY TO SUCCESS ACADEMY
Enrollment increased at the public-charter Gateway to Success Academy in Scottville, according to Superintendent Melissa Zumbach.
Zumbach said G2S saw an increase of 11 students, with its tally rising to 120 from 109 in October.
Zumbach believes the increase is due to the school’s approach to learning.
“We offer a different approach,” she said, “project-based and hands-on, learning.”
Zumbach said it’s typical for enrollment to be around 120, but the school can accommodate up to 165 students.