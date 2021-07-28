Sometime early Wednesday morning, hundreds of petunias planted along South Ferry Street near Ludington Municipal Marina were pulled from the ground and thrown into the road in an act of vandalism unlike anything the Ludington Petunia Parade Committee has seen before.
That’s according to Cathy Webster, who co-chairs the Ludington Petunia Parade Committee with Kathy Radkte.
Radtke and her husband, Ted, saw more than 350 petunias strewn throughout the street when they were watering the plants at about 4:30 a.m. They quickly got to work replanting as many of them as possible.
Luckily, most of the plants were salvaged, and within a few hours, the damage was almost undetectable. Tanya Gasaway, block caption for that section of the Petunia Parade, which is sponsored by United Methodist Church, estimated about 90 percent of the plants were successfully placed back in the ground.
Radtke said that’s partly because the root balls were mostly undamaged and must have come out of the ground relatively easily due to the soil adjacent to the marina being irrigated.
“This isn’t going to involve any expense, thankfully, but it could have,” she said. “If we hadn’t discovered it for another two hours, we would have lost all of them.”
But, for the people who contribute countless hours to the maintenance and upkeep of the plants in an effort to brighten up Ludington’s downtown area, the vandalism was disheartening.
“I’ve never seen it before — never,” Webster said. “We do have cars that jump the curb, and it’s pretty obvious because there’s tire tracks, and that’s a little more understandable. But we’ve never encountered this in all of the years I’ve been on the board.
“This was definitely just damage. It wasn’t a matter of a car running over them or something. … These were just ripped out and flung into the street.”
Radtke called the Ludington Police Department and filed a report.
There was an LPD patrol car nearby, and officers searched the area but found no leads regarding who might have been responsible for the damage, according to Capt. Steve Wietrzykowski.
“Officers conducted a canvas of the area, but none of the houses had security cameras and nobody had any information for us that they saw or heard anything,” Wietrzykowski said.
He added that the department would welcome any additional information from residents or visitors who saw anything unusual in the area between 8 p.m. Tuesday and 4:30 a.m Wednesday.
“We’d love to hear from somebody, and it can be confidential if they wish,” he said.
City Manager Mitch Foster also encouraged people to “speak up if they see something wrong” in a statement about the incident on Facebook.
“This was done in the middle of the night by folks who must not understand the time and effort their neighbors put in to planting, weeding, deadheading and watering those beautiful flowers each year,” Foster wrote. “This incident is one of blatant disregard for the hard work of volunteers and without care for the community.”
Though most of the petunias made it back into the ground, and no replacements needed to be purchased, the committee members and other volunteers are hoping that police will find who’s responsible.
Radtke said it was a “violation,” adding that she hopes it doesn’t deter others from wanting to contribute to the Petunia Parade in the future.
“We have 35 block captains and their crews, and something like this can discourage them from wanting to be involved anymore,” she said. “One of our worries, always, is that if our block captains feel that if these kinds of things are going on, they’re not going to want to spend their time and energy to plant and take care of petunias. It’s discouraging when you and your team has spent hours and hours out there, and suddenly it’s violated.”
But, as Radtke, Gasaway and others replanted the petunias, they were greeted with a more neighborly response from passersby.
At least 10 people stopped and offered to help, and more offered words of condolence, acknowledging the work that the crews do to give the city its summer splash of color.
With about 325 of the plants safely back in the ground thanks to the quick work of the committee and its volunteers, Radtke and Webster are choosing to look on the bright side.
Webster said it was “disheartening,” but that it was nice to receive so much support from the public.
“In a way it builds bonding within our group when you go through something like this. So we’ll just move on,” Radtke said. “We’ve been through some challenges … but hopefully people feel that if we stick with it, it’s a worthy cause and they’ll want to be involved.
“It really is very rewarding.”