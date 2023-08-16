Issues and races before voters in the November election are all set — almost.
Mason County Clerk Cheryl Kelly, in her report to the Mason County Board of Commissioners Tuesday evening, said that there issues before voters for all but two townships — Meade and Sheridan. All of the election filings for issues and candidates are, too, except one upcoming deadline. Write-in candidates have until 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27 to file.
Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 7.
Mason County Central schools
Mason County Central is putting a bond proposal before its voters for the third time in two years. This time, the district chose to give voters two proposals instead of one. One of the proposals calls for upgrades to security and repairing portions of the buildings and grounds that district officials say need to be addressed. The second proposal seeks a bond to build a new auditorium and to renovate an area of the school to house a new high school office.
The district attempted in the past two to do two bond issues, the first that included upgrades to the Scottville Senior Center and the installation of artificial turf at Spartan Community Field, the district’s football field, as well as a new auditorium. The second attempt left the proposed auditorium in but stripped out the artificial turf and upgrades to the Scottville Senior Center.
PM Township supervisor, treasurer
The positions of Pere Marquette Township supervisor and treasurer are up for a vote after a successful recall petition drive by resident Tim Iteen.
Incumbent PM Township Supervisor Jerry Bleau, a Republican, is running against Kelly Smith, who is running as a non-partisan. Incumbent PM Township Treasurer Karie Bleau, a Republican, is running against Sara Iteen. Iteen is running as a non-partisan.
Tim Iteen filed the recall petitions to force the election based on the allegation that the township officials were partly responsible for water and sewer billing errors at PM Township.
Scottville City Commission
Just one candidate filed to run for a vacant seat on the Scottville City Commission, former member Eric Thue.
The seat opened when Susan Evans resigned from the position on May 8. The city commission did not receive any applications or letters of interest after Evans’ resignation, forcing the city to have to call for the election.
Evans was appointed in January to fill in for the remainder of a term of Nathan Yeomans.
The position is for one year and for a partial term until the elections in 2024.
Ludington Area Schools
Ludington Area Schools is seeking a renewal of 18 mills for non-homestead property taxes. The taxes are levied on those properties that are not primary residences as well as businesses and industries.
Other recall efforts
There are two other recalls that will not force an election in November because both are tied up in the appeals process. Signatures cannot be collected while the appeal process is underway.
The recall effort of Thue against Scottville Mayor Marcy Spencer is being appealed by Spencer after the language was approved by the Mason County Election Commission. The hearing date is Aug. 24 in 51st Circuit Court.
The recall effort of Ludington resident Tom Rotta against Ludington Third Ward Councilor Les Johnson is being appealed by Johnson after Johnson filed his appeal on Monday. A hearing date is Sept. 19 in 51st Circuit Court.
Three other efforts — two targeting PM Township Clerk Rachelle Enbody and one targeting PM Townshp Trustee Ron Soberalski — are still within the 10-day period where an appeal can be filed by Karie Bleau. She filed the petitions against Enbody and Soberalski. Online court records do not reflect an appeal was filed.
If the appeals for Spencer and Johnson fail and the petitions can be circulated for signatures, those elections may occur in May.