A beachfront motel is set to be demolished next week, to be replaced with a three-unit short-term rental.
North Pier Inn, at 809 W. Ludington Ave., will likely be knocked down either Tuesday or Wednesday, according to developer Shawn Kenyon.
Its planned replacement is a three-level, three-unit rental spot targeted at large groups, like multi-generational families and wedding parties, known as Water’s Edge Suites.
Construction is expected to begin right after demolition. The structure is hoped to be complete by December, with interior work continuing through the winter.
Shaun, who is developing the property with his wife, Naomi Nowland-Kenyon, said the hope is to be open for rentals by June 2023.
“We’re trying to bring something nice to Ludington,” he said.
Two of the units are split between the ground floor and second story, with one on the left side of the building and the other on the right.
Each of those will have six bedrooms, five-and-a-half bathrooms and sleep 18 to 20 people. The top level unit will have four bedrooms and bathrooms and sleep about 15 people.
One of the planned structure’s key features is that the developers “really, really maximized” the potential for outdoor living areas, Naomi said.
The two-story pair of units will both have outdoor hot tubs, and each level of the building will have large decks with fireplaces and bar-countertop railings.
“You can just envision the guys going out with their beer and standing by the bar rail, chatting, while the women are, like, around the fireplace with their little comfy chairs and just having their wine and doing their chatting,” said Naomi.
Inside, there will be plenty of dimming light switches for mood lighting, she added.
Shawn and Naomi own another beach rental in the area that sleeps 20 people, he said, adding that that market has “worked out really well” for them.
“There’s a handful (of options for large groups), but if you have 20 people … there just isn’t a place for you in Ludington,” he said.
The property will not have an on-site manager, he said, adding that that’s “basically how things are run now.”
“We do have in-town management … so I don’t think there’s going to be a party house going on and no one paying attention,” he said.
Construction is being managed by local firm Eickelberg Construction, and the structure was designed by local architect Kevin Motyka of Architectural Classics.
After demolition, the first step will be to dig a hole for a basement, Shawn said.
The hole will have to be dewatered because it will be below the water table, a process expected to take about a month.
One interesting aspect of construction is that the exterior walls and roof trusses are being built off-site and put in place with a crane “for time savings,” Shawn said.
North Pier Inn was put up for sale in March 2021, according to a post on its Facebook page.