A mother-son duo will be serving up the drafts this time around with this week’s Suds for Seniors as a part of Ludington Bay Brewing Company’s season-long celebrity bartender fundraising events.
Ludington Municipal and Harbor View marinas manager Jim Christensen with some of his friends will be the celebrity bartenders for the Suds for Seniors that benefits the Ludington Area Senior Center.
“Jim (Christensen) is my son,” said Ludington Area Senior Center Director Vickie Collins. “Jamie Adams from Ludington Bay had been trying to get him to be one of the bartenders for a while now and Jim told her he’d do it if the funds raised could benefit the senior center. Jim approached me and asked if it would be OK and I said, ‘of course.’”
Ludington Bay Brewing Company has been hosting weekly “Celebrity Bartender” fundraising events during the winter months as a way to give back to Mason County and provide something fun to do out of the cold weather.
The brewery has raised funds for different organizations and nonprofit funds including Mason County Mutts, the Lakeshore Food 4 Kids, United Way of Mason County, Ludington Schools Student Resource Fund and local student scholarships.
The Suds for Seniors event is from 5-8 p.m. at Ludington Bay Brewing. Collins stated that she holds a special place in her heart for this week’s celebrity bartender and was thrilled to be picked as the beneficiary.
Collins stated that she feels the Ludington Senior Center is the “best kept secret” in Ludington, and she is looking forward to being able to be at the event Thursday to help raise awareness for the center and educate locals about all they have to offer.
“We have offerings for people 50-plus,” she said. “If someone younger than that wants to come in, and we have space available, they are good to go. We get a lot of people who are Ludington transplants who come in and are interested in what we do, along with the locals who have been coming for years.”
Stating they have over 40 different programs and options for seniors to participate in, Collins stated that there are still a lot of people who don’t really know anything about the Ludington Senior Center or even where it’s located. She said that she and many of the center’s volunteers will be at the Suds for Seniors event Thursday to talk to customers about all the programming available and really how the center works as a nonprofit organization.
“We are really a gathering place for people to get together,” Collins said. “Volunteers teach all of our classes, which helps out so much since we are a nonprofit organization.
“We offer different levels of fitness classes from basic stretching to cardio drumming and Zumba classes. We have two pool tables, which are popular with a lot of the men here. We have special events throughout the month including special breakfasts where James Jensen from the Mason County Historical Society comes and speaks. His presentations are amazing. It’s really busy here all day long.”
Collins stated that the center sees about 200 new faces each month and some of those people come in for a certain special event and some come in to check out a class and then decide to keep coming back.
“We see some of our people coming into the center five days a week,” she said. “A lot of people come in for our loan closet. We loan out medical equipment and that has been very beneficial for people here in Mason County. We also serve lunch on Tuesdays and Thursdays for a suggested $3 donation.”
There will be multiple auction items available at LBBC on Thursday, along with basket drawings to raise money for the senior center. Collins stated that she is hoping for a great turn out, not just because it helps out a good cause, but also because it will get more information out to the community about the Ludington Senior Center.
“We will be there and we have a lot of volunteers,” she said. “Jim had basically all the auction items donated the day after he was asked to bartend. We have made T-shirts we will be wearing and we’d love to raise more money than anyone has so far.”
There will be a silent auction and a live auction, and Christensen received donations from a variety of area businesses including Lakeside Links and Lincoln Hills Golf Club, Ludington Meats, Ludington Bay Brewing Company, Captain Chuck’s, both Ludington marinas, as well as a round trip on the SS Badger with vehicle and a six-hour fishing charter trip for up to four people with Katch Me Charters, both to be sold during the live auction.
“We will have bags filled with information about the center that everyone will get at the door,” Collins stated. “We really have a lot for this fundraiser and we’d love to see people come down and support us. It’s really about letting people know what we do.”