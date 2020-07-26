An Orleans man died as a result of injuries following a motorcycle crash Saturday in Free Soil, according to the Mason County Sheriff’s Office.
The crash reportedly took place when James Lee May, 46, was attempting to change lanes while driving a 2017 Honda CRF250 and lost control, flipping the motorcycle while on U.S. 31 north of Forrest Trail in Free Soil, according to Sheriff Kim Cole.
May was wearing a helmet, which came off during the crash. He landed on the pavement, resulting in serious head injuries, Cole said.
May was initially transported to Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital, then flown via AeroMed to Grand Rapids for advanced treatment.
He passed away Sunday, July 26, according to a press release from the Mason County Sheriff’s Office.
Cole stated emergency crews were first dispatched to the scene at 11:57 a.m.
The crash remains under investigation by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Team.