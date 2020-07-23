Residents at MediLodge of Ludington were treated to a classic car show drive by on Thursday as members of the Pere Marquette Historical Motoring Club drove by the facility honking their horns and waving from their classic automobiles.
The motoring club has for the past several years taken part in car shows at several nursing homes and assisted living facilities in the area.
“This year, because we could not participate in car shows, we thought we would do cruise-bys,” said John Reusch, president of the club. “We wanted to give the residents something that they could come out of their rooms, or look out their windows. We wanted to give them something to look forward to today.”
The car club did drive-bys at MediLodge of Ludington, Oakview Medical Care Facility, Ludington Woods and The Village House of Ludington.
Reusch, who brought his 1941 Chevy, said there are about 50 members of the club. The club is a non-profit organization promoting the restoration and enjoyment of vehicles from days gone by. They gather, tour and sponsor car shows and we have a good time enjoying their hobby.
Arlie and Kathy Heemstra, brought their 1964 Chevy Impala to the cruise by Thursday.
Heemstra said he has taken part in the car shows at the various facilities for years. He also ways enjoyed when they would bring the residents out to get a closer look at the vehicles.
“Those are the cars we used to drive,” he said of comments he is used to hearing from the residents. “This year they won’t get a chance to do that because of the pandemic.”
Heemstra has been a member of the club for many years and on days like Thursday they just like to get out and put the top down and cruise.
Don VanAtta joined the cruise on Thursday to help show off the old cars, bringing one of the older vehicles that he feels residents will probably remember, a 1938 rumble seat convertible Plymouth, which he has owned sine 1990.
“Today means a lot to us,” said Sanford, secretary of the club. “Because a lot to these vehicles are vehicles that probably some of the residents drove or would recognize.”
The club is taking part in several car shows in early August according to Reusch.