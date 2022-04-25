The Ludington Area Schools District’s transportation department is urging drivers throughout Mason County and beyond to keep students and bus drivers safe while en route to and from school.
The school district has seen 70 incidents of a drivers passing a school bus when its lights were on and flashing, according to LASD Transportation Supervisor Deborah Wilsey.
“Kids’ safety is the most important thing,” said Superintendent Kyle Corlett. “Kids should be able to get on the bus and not be afraid of getting hurt.”
In July 2021, a bill introduced by 101st Dist. State House Rep. Jack O’Malley, chair of the House Transportation Committee, was signed into law by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
House bill 4202 allows for a school bus to be equipped with a stop-arm camera system. It also requires the school that used the stop-arm camera system to provide video recorded by the stop-arm camera for use as evidence in proceedings for violations.
Ludington has been equipped with cameras on its buses for a couple of years and those cameras have been used on the stop-arm since the law went into effect in October 20221, according to Wilsey.
Wilsey said the cameras on the buses are always running.
“It’s been nice because you don’t miss anything,” Wilsey said.
If there is a violation with a driver passing a bus with flashing lights on, the driver will radio in and let Wilsey know.
“I mark the time (the driver called in), where they were on the route and the date,” she said. “I will download the video, name it, and send it on to the sheriff’s office or send it to the school resource officer.”
Wilsey said when the flashing yellow lights go on, bus drivers are putting them on 200 feet before they are stopping.
Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole said there has been a noticeable increase in reported calls of those running the red lights on buses.
“With the camera system LASD has, along with the quality of video, we will cite drivers if a violation occurs,” Cole said.
Wilsey said her department transports more than 900 students each day.
“What people need to understand is that we try our best to always do right-hand pick-up especially on places like Jebavy Drive,” she said. “We do not stop on U.S. 10 whatsoever, or Ludington Avenue.”
Wilsey said when looking at a bus pick-up location she always goes out to inspect it first.
“We are mandated to have so much stopping footage to allow for drivers to see both the front and back lights on the bus,” she said.
“People just need to be patient,” said Corlett. “It’s not worth injuring or killing a kid. If you see a bus with flashing lights, stop.”