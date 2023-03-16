LANSING — The Ludington Daily News earned a few awards through the Michigan Press Association’s 2022 Better Newspaper Contest, the group announced Thursday afternoon.
The Daily News and its sister weeklies, the Oceana’s Herald-Journal and the White Lake Beacon, all picked up honors from the MPA.
“Congratulations to (Daily News Managing Editor) Dave (Bossick) and his team at The Ludington Daily News As well as our teams at our sister newspapers, the Oceana’s Herald-Journal and White Lake Beacon,” said Publisher Mike Hrycko, who oversees all three newspapers that compose Shoreline Media. “The amount of time and energy that our editorial staff puts into each and every paper is just astounding. They truly care about this community and want to do their very best to get fair and unbiased news out to our readers.”
The Daily News was listed with similarly-sized newspapers in a circulation group of 5,001 to 11,000 readers. The newspaper received a first place for Best Editorial by Bossick; a second place in News Photo by Bossick; and a third place for Photo Story by Bossick and former Staff Writer Justin Cooper for coverage of the Mason County Central homecoming festivities.
The Herald-Journal had a second-place finish for Best Newspaper Design for its March 17, 2022, edition, by Amanda Dodge, Brendan Samuels, Andy Roberts and John Cavanagh; a second-place finish for Best Sports Column by Andy Roberts, third-place finish for Best Columnist by Barbara Gosselar and a third-place finish for Special Section for summer 2022 edition of LakeStyle magazine for weekly newspapers with a circulation size of 3,001 to 7,000 readers.
The Beacon had first place for Sports Feature and first place Spot News Story both by Roberts, a third place for Business/Agriculture News by Gosselar and an honorable mention for Best Newspaper Design by Dodge, Samuels, Roberts and Natalie Holmstrom. The Beacon is in the same circulation class as the Herald-Journal.