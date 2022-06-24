The Michigan Quarterhorse Association will return to the Mason County Fairgrounds for two horse shows starting next week.
The Spartan Spectacular will kick things off on Wednesday, according to Marcia Hansen, chair of the equestrian committee for the Western Michigan Fair Association.
Hansen said participants will begin arriving at the fairgrounds on Tuesday, July 28, around 1 p.m.
“They will begin showing on Wednesday and they will show until Friday,” she said.
The Spartan Spectacular is once again running in conjunction with the Harbor Classic.
The Spartan Spectacular show was originally held on the grounds of Michigan State University up until the pandemic forced MSU to close its grounds to the show.
Following a short break in showing, the Harbor Classic will begin and run through Saturday, July 9, according to Hansen.
During the break, the participants are on vacation, their horses will remain on the fairgrounds, they can still train but they are also free to explore Ludington and Mason County.
The Spartan Spectacular and the Harbor Classic are separate shows with a separate set of points for the participants.
She said some participants will compete in only one show but many stay on the grounds and enjoy the area and compete in both shows.
Hansen said things will be a little different this year for the shows.
“The MQHA had to adjust how things will be done this year at the fairground,” Hansen said. “People will not see the big tent with the 75 horse stalls this year.”
Hansen said there will still be the 51 portable horse stalls at the community center and the MQHA will utilize every stall the WMFA has available on the grounds including some learn to stalls.
She said we can expect in the neighborhood of more than 300 stalls (horses) that will be utilized for the Harbor Classic.
“The Spartan Spectacular is a little smaller show and 40 of those are only participating in that show and they will leave and we will have to quickly get those stalls cleaned and ready for the Harbor Classic people and they will fill those stalls plus.”
Despite last year’s show having more than 400 horses, this year’s show is looking at probably around 310 to 320 horses on the grounds.
“It is going to be down a little,” she said. “Other than the portable stall in the Community Center the revenue will come directly to the WMFA.
“We will have a full house and the participants are eager to come to the Mason County Fairgrounds,” she said “This will mark the 19th year the fairgrounds have hosted the Harbor Classic.”
The Harbor Classic brings people from all across the state and country to Ludington.