Want to help someone in need during Sexual Assault Awareness Month in April?
The Michigan State Police Hart Post will spend the month collecting donated purses and comfort items for survivors of sexual and domestic assault through its Purses with a Purpose benefit.
New purses and a variety of items to go inside them will be accepted throughout April at the post, 3793 W. Polk Road in Hart, and during a special event outside the Ludington Walmart from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday, April 4.
In addition to purses, recommended donation items include toiletries, lotion, chapstick, feminine-hygiene products, socks, hand sanitizer, candy, oral hygiene products, hair ties, brushes and combs.
Purse donations have to be new with tags to be accepted, and the same goes for the comfort items. MSP Sgt. Kelsey Case, who is heading up the Hart Post’s efforts, said that caveat was included to “ensure the integrity” of the products being donated.
Case said other items that could be of use to someone fleeing or transitioning out of a bad situation could be accepted as well, as long as they’re new.
Donations will be distributed to COVE and to West Shore Community College.
COVE — which stands for Communities Overcoming Violent Encounters — was an obvious choice as the organization’s mission is to raise awareness about domestic assault and to support assault survivors in Mason, Lake and Oceana counties.
Case said WSCC was selected as an additional beneficiary to broaden the reach of the project and to increase the number of people who could potentially be aided by the donations.
“I didn’t want to limit it to just domestic sexual assault, because I think there could be a better response,” she said. “It’s … also to benefit other people who might be in need of those items. Maybe they’re homeless (or) maybe they are involved in a domestic assault kind of thing, but they’re not using COVE resources.”
Case said the benefit was held in a looser, “kind of last-minute” capacity last year, but this year MSP is stepping up its efforts.
“Last year, one of our posts did it, and it ended up being successful,” she said. “We saw how successful it is, and we saw how beneficial it could be for someone … and we thought, this is a great event for every post to participate in.”
Case said the goal of Purses with a Purpose is to raise awareness about assault and other situations that lead to an increased need for things others might take for granted.
She wants people to “be aware that domestic and sexual assaults are a thing that happens” and to remember that “everyone has their own circumstances in life” that could lead to an unexpected need for basic necessities.
When bringing other items to donate, Case said people should ask themselves, “What do I use on a daily basis that if someone was uprooted from their life could use?”
Similar to MSP’s Stuff a Blue Goose event held during the holiday season, the Purses with a Purpose collection on April 4 will take place outside the Ludington Walmart, with a banner to draw people’s attention and officers on hand to greet those making donations.