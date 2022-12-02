Stationed outside the Ludington Walmart on U.S. 10, troopers from the Michigan State Police Hart Post on Friday accepted donations for the Salvation Army’s Toys for Tots program during the annual Stuff a Blue Goose event.
Troopers Todd Goodrich and Evan Barthlow greeted donors during a five-hour stretch in the afternoon, filling up an MSP “blue goose” patrol vehicle with gifts before transferring everything over to a Salvation Army truck parked nearby.
According to Goodrich, Stuff a Blue Goose dates back to 2009, when an MSP trooper in White Pigeon fielded a call from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services stating that the department was overwhelmed with families that needed assistance during the holidays.
“They always sponsored families, but one of the troopers said, we’ve got to do something different, and they had the idea to Stuff a Blue Goose, and it’s been going on statewide ever since,” Goodrich said.
He said he’s been taking part in Stuff a Blue Goose for about five years, and it’s “always been a good turnout.”
Friday was Barthlow’s first time participating in the donation drive.
“It’s a good event to have in the community,” he said. “I’m from metro Detroit and you don’t see a lot of state police in community events. It’s different here, and I like that. It’s good to spread the love.”
Goodrich said this year the Salvation Army is hoping to see an uptick in toy donations.
“One of the directors from the Salvation Army here in Ludington said that they’re in need of toys this year,” he said. “More toys than ever.”
After only an hour or so of standing in the cold, the troopers had a solid start on the toy front, with several donations loaded up into their patrol vehicle. Goodrich said it’s sure to be a help.
MSP has been partnering with Salvation Army for Stuff a Blue Goose for the past several years. Goodrich said everything collected during the drive goes to the Salvation Army, which then distributes the items locally.