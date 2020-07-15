The Michigan State Police is investigating a two-vehicle collision that took place at the intersection of South Jackson Road and U.S. 10 yesterday.
The accident involved a silver mini-van and a maroon SUV.
The Mason County Sheriff and Ludington Police departments directed traffic around the vehicles, which ended up near the Blarney Castle EZ Mart and Marathon gas station.
Life EMS and Pere Marquette Township Fire Department were also at the scene.
One of the vehicles had a passenger. All three people were treated at Ludington Spectrum Health Hospital, according to MSP Sgt. Mitchell Stevens.
The extent of the injuries was unknown.