PERE MARQUETTE TWP. — The Michigan State Police Hart Post participated in the “Stuff a Blue Goose” to help out the Toys for Tots program for the holiday season Friday afternoon and evening outside Walmart.
The state police has long referred to its patrol cars as a “blue goose” and hopes to stuff them with new toys and non-perishable food items each year.
In the first 20 minutes of the event, which ran from 3 to 7 p.m., both state police vehicles were almost full.
Michigan State Police Troopers Michael Cuveas and Kelsey Case were on hand Friday to stuff their vehicles full of toys and non-perishable food items for those who need a little help this year.
“With the stigma of police currently, it is nice to give back to the community,” Cuveas said. “Our department is about community policing, so if we can be shined in a light where people can see that we are human, too, and we like to give back, that is ideal.”
Cuveas said that most of the time when a trooper is at somebody’s house or on the road, it is somebody’s worst day. Doing events like “Stuff a Blue Goose” shows people that police officers are there to help in their communities as well.
“We joined the job to help people and events like this are a great opportunity to do just that,” he said.
“This means the world right now,” said Tammy Miller, Marines Toys for Tots coordinator and administrator for the Salvation Army.
Miller said during a normal year, the Toys for Tots program would have had boxes all over town. But this year with the COVID-19 pandemic, a lot of the restaurants were closed, factories were working at low capacity and factor that with more people than normal are applying for assistance.
“We just do not have enough,” she said.
Miller said monetary donations are being accepted and that will help to purchase toys and gifts for teenagers.
Distribution of toys will begin Monday at the Salvation Army and food distributions will take place at a later date, according to Miller.
“This is a great way to do something positive in the community,” said Case. “This year has been really tough for a lot of people so to be able to help them by collecting these items and be here to support them is a really positive good thing.”