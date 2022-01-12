Emily Lavely, Michigan State University Extension tree fruit educator, will be hosting a pruning high-density apples workshop and MSU Extension update Meeting on Monday, Jan. 24 at the West Central Michigan Horticulture Research & Extension Station at 5185 N. Oceana Drive in Hart.
The featured speaker will be Todd Einhorn, who will discuss topics of pruning physiology, click pruning, renewal stub length pruning and multileader systems. During the light lunch provided, Emily Lavely, Anna Wallis, MSU Extension apple production specialist and Amy Irish-Brown, commercial tree fruit IPM educator, will provide a recap of 2021 highlights and gather feedback from attendees that will help guide research and extension programming in 2022.
Participants will have an opportunity to ask questions during the information discussion. Following the presentations at the station, participants will caravan to Rennhack Orchards at 2184 N. 72nd Avenue in Hart, where an apple-pruning demonstration will be conducted on high-density apple systems and newer varieties.
If participants cannot make the Jan. 24 program, it will be offered on Tuesday, Jan. 25 at Joe Rasch Orchards located on Kenowa Ave. NW in Sparta.
Registration is encouraged to assure an accurate count for lunch by calling the Oceana MSU Extension office at (231) 873-2129 or emailing lavelyem@msu.edu, Anna Wallis at wallisa2@msu.edu or Kathy Walicki at walicki@msu.edu.