Have you noticed changes on the Great Lakes shorelines?
If so, have you been affected by them? Who do you think should do something about it?
These are the kinds of questions researchers at Michigan State University are asking.
The team is collecting data on how Great Lakes shoreline residents view the coastlines, how they’re used, how they’re managed and how they’re being impacted by high water levels, according to Erin Bunting, MSU assistant professor.
Gathering “a common voice” on coastline management is important not only to the future of the lakeshores, it will also help inform the team’s other research projects, Bunting said.
The results will be published online and analyzed in scientific publications by the MSU research team. The team is exploring the theme, “Coastlines and People,” through several projects by different MSU faculty.
Bunting’s project, funded by the National Science Foundation, seeks to bring citizens into the coastline monitoring process. She’s doing that through the survey, a drone program and a mobile app.
Drone pilots were trained in six Michigan communities vulnerable to impacts from low or high water. The pilots document the coastline every two months and before and after storms.
Pilots were trained in Marquette, Manistique, South Haven, Chikaming Township, Manistee and Iosco County.
The app, PicShores, allows people to upload photos of coastal hazards, like failing bluff structures and infrastructure damage. Those pictures can help develop models to predict what hazards will occur where, according to the app.
The app is available to anyone through a web browser at www.bit.ly/PicShores.
About 1,200 images have been submitted to the app since it launched in June, Bunting said.