Michigan farmers must meet requirements from the state and other agencies to maintain a healthy and safe workplace while still providing an essential service.
Michigan State University Extension (MSUE) created a tool that is meant to assist farmers with those goals during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It was natural when this pandemic hit to take a look at how this disease is transmitted and try to come up with ways to prevent exposure among workers and between workers and the public,” said Melissa Millerick-May, MSUE faculty and researcher who helped develop the tool. “We were starting to work on a tool or guidance to try to help the agriculture industry prevent exposures … to help keep farmers, their workers and their families safe — as an essential workforce, to keep their operations up and running, and secure the food supply chain by providing them with tools to help conduct what is essentially a hazard assessment within their own operation.”
The tool is called COVID-19 Hazard Assessment and Mitigation Program (CHAMP). Millerick-May, an expert in farm safety and hazard assessment and control, said it’s a one-stop-shop for people in the agriculture industry.
“We didn’t want to recreate the wheel,” she said. “There is a lot of really good, really practical information that’s out there in addition to the guidelines set by our agencies like the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and Occupational Safety and Health Administration, MIOSHA, Michigan Department of Health & Human Services, (Michigan Department of Agriculture & Rural Development) and others. What we wanted to do was pull all of that information together into a tool for producers, farmers and others in the industry to use to learn about COVID-19, transmission, and teach them how to conduct a hazard assessment that make sense for their operations and which exposure control strategies will work for them.”
Farmers were told they had to meet certain requirements, but not told how to do it, she said. This tool, which helps farm owners develop a pandemic preparedness plan, is expected to fill that need.
“It’s a very simple electronic tool. It’s an excel workbook and this workbook has several worksheets ... that cover different aspects of a pandemic preparedness plan, including health screenings, workplace prep/cleaning and disinfecting, job hazard analysis and mitigation strategy, employee training and others. Within each of the worksheets are links to various documents for developing their plans and sources that refer to the executive orders and other guidelines,” Millerick-May said.
“For example, when working with one producer, they said, ‘We had an employee test positive and I knew I had to contact someone at the health department, but I didn’t know who.’ So we included a link to the source page that has a list of all the health department contacts by county.”
The tool rolled out last week and the team is hosting webinars to walk people through how to use it.
“We appreciate the input received from stakeholders (industry leaders, farmers and business operators) to help us better refine the tool,” Millerick-May said. “In an attempt to facilitate the use of tool, we wanted to provide webinars and question and answer sessions to assist in the development of exposure mitigation plans that are meaningful at an operational level.”
“COVID-19 was dumped in everyone’s lap. We didn’t want to throw it out on the MSUE website and say, ‘Here, use it.’ The purpose of the webinars is to introduce the tool — how best to use the tool and how to think about conducting hazard assessments.”
MSUE is seeking funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to turn it into a web-based tool and mobile application to be used for mitigation of other diseases.
“COVID-19 is not going away anytime soon. This is something we see as a tool and service we can provide that will be forever changing and needed to develop it to be flexible,” she said.
The next training session is Thursday, July 9. The webinars will be recorded and added to the tool for later reference.
The team is also hosting question and answer sessions when people can ask questions about the tool and discuss scenarios the farmers are facing. The Zoom sessions are scheduled for July 14 and 16.
To register for the webinars and question and answer sessions, visit the MSUE Rapid Response for Agriculture page at www.canr.msu.edu/agriculture/Rapid-Response-for-Agriculture, then navigate to the “Events” link.