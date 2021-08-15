A small village of white tents overtook Rotary Park this weekend, and hundreds of shoppers snaked their way among them, stopping when some piece of art, nifty clothing or homemade knick-knack caught their attention.
And it was a relief to make a foray into one of the shaded tents, because uninterrupted sun rays bore down on the Gold Coast Artisan Fair this year.
The $1 snow cones from the Ludington Optimist Club food truck were more than welcome.
There were about 132 vendors for shoppers to browse, said Polly Myer of the Ludington & Scottville Area Chamber of Commerce.
That’s a bit smaller than when the fair was last held in 2019, she said. But that didn’t keep Mark Redker from being “blown away by the size” of the event as he walked along the tents on Gaylord Avenue.
“I think it’s full of people,” Redker said. “Lots of activity, and it’s a great draw.”
Snacking in the shade of the Rotary Park band shell, Mary Hennesy said “there’s still lots to choose from” despite the smaller size. Sitting beside her, Jim Hennessy said the fair was “a little too heavy on the jewelry.”
Mary Krulek, who’s brought her 100 percent soy candles to the fair for eight years, said she had a record day Saturday.
“It was fantastic,” she said. “Everybody was in a great mood.”
Myer said a lot of vendors said Saturday was an “excellent day,” while Sunday was a bit slower. Home decorations seemed to be flying off the shelves more than other items, she said.
“Those seem to be the booths that are telling me they’ve done amazing, like astonishing, really great,” Myer said. “People are refurbishing their houses now, so maybe they’re looking for art or new kitchen towels or things to hang on the walls.”
Photographers and artists set up shop at the fair, including Milo Beman, whose Vincent Van Gogh-inspired paintings of West Michigan scenes were a vivid bright spot.
His painting of Bortell’s Fisheries was completed in the open air of its picnic area, as his impressionist inspirations sometimes would do.
A variety of clothing was available for all ages, most tastes — and all seasons. Foster Kurburski manned a booth selling his wife, Anne’s sweater-lined mittens, which she’s made during her off-hours for over 10 years.
Even a table of mittens in the middle of August has some appeal at the fair, Kurburski said.
“A lot of people come through here and … buy them as Christmas presents,” he said. “They know winter’s coming.”
Less conventional contraptions included Matt Zufelt’s clocks. Exposed, industrial clock faces hung inside rotating timing chains from Chevrolet, Dodge and Ford cars, with other parts 3D-printed in his basement.
Zufelt makes the clocks with the help of his wife, Anika, and their young son, who “tests the bubble wrap.”
Next year, the fair will likely be more prominently advertised. Some who said they’d been in town all week told her they had no idea it was happening, Myer said.
But with weather that “couldn’t have been more perfect” and crowds that sometimes roamed “shoulder-to-shoulder,” Myer said it was still a “great” fair. Almost all the vendors “said they loved it and they’re coming back,” she said.
“Everybody’s been happy to get out and be about,” she said. “Looking forward to next year.”