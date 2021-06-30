After a year off due to COVID-19, runners are pulling their socks up and are gearing up for the sixth annual Muddy Fox Trot at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 24, on West Shore Community College’s campus.
The course is set up so participants will have to dredge their way through mud and obstacles throughout the course, according to Julie Page Smith, who has been involved with the Muddy Fox Trot since the beginning.
“It’s an entire day of family fun as participants slip, slide and slosh their way to victory while raising scholarship money for many of the college’s deserving students,” Smith said. “Our focus is on creating a unique event and the improved course will make it a memorable one whether running or watching.”
The course offers many challenges like sloshing through muddy trenches, scaling muddy hillsides, slogging through shallow water crossings and climbing over wooden walls and hay bales, all for a good cause while raising funds for the WSCC Foundation student scholarship fund.
The adult registration fee is $20 with registration still open for the event. Registration is free for students with a valid ID are for kids 16 and younger.
“This is a family-fun event,” said Page Smith.
She said there are about 100 people who have pre-registered for the this year’s event. In past years, there were more than 200 to register for the event.
Details for the Muddy Fox Trot can be found at www.westshore.edu/muddyfoxtrot. To register, visit www.westshore.asapconnected.com.