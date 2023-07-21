Well, it’s finally here. You’re reading this a little later, but as I write this, I’m trying desperately to remember everything I’ll need to survive in the Canadian wilderness for five days.
Tomorrow I drive north to Sudbury with my buddy Jesse. There, we’ll meet three other paddlers — all but one from Michigan — and we’ll go over our packs one last time before boarding a train that will take us 80 miles north to the Sinker Creek train station. We’ll launch our canoes into Spanish River Provincial Park, a wilderness park that spans more than 100 miles. We’ll be paddling the wildest 80 miles of the mixed whitewater river.
The goals of the trip are to have fun with whitewater paddling, camping, wilderness fishing for smallmouth bass, walleyes and pike and to come home alive. This is a wear-your-lifejacket-at-all-times paddle. There will be several stretches where we’ll wear helmets as well. Your lifejacket can keep you from drowning, but not if you whack your head on a rock. But rocks make the river fun for paddling and productive for fishing (at least I hope so).
So as I have gear strewn about the house, I thought I’d take you through my thought process as I try to fit my life into a 30-liter waterproof pack and a 15-gallon barrel.
As I paddle my solo canoe, one of these will ride in front of me and one of them will ride behind me. People often ask me why I use solo canoes instead of kayaks — freight hauling is one reason. I’ll also have a fishing rod, net, seat pad, kneeling pad and the aforementioned helmet. I will also find a way to keep my GoPro in its waterproof box attached to one of the packs above. I’ll also have two 32-ounce bottles of water attached to my packs. Oh, and two paddles. If that sounds like a lot, it is. But I’ve got to have the necessities.
Thinking about it, packing is a lot like writing. You hope to fit everything in, but eventually you have to decide on what you can do without.
What’s in the packs? I’m glad you asked. Although we’re traveling together, we all packed like it’s a solo trip. Let’s break things down by category.
Health/safety/first aid
One of the most important things in my packs is my CPAP. This will ride in the 30-gallon barrel. I have pretty severe sleep apnea and if I sleep for more than 90 minutes without my CPAP, I get a head full of bees in the form of tinnitus and I’m generally foggy all day. Stopping your breathing several times in the night will do that to you, not to mention the risk of heart attack, stroke and so on. I’ll power the CPAP with three 7200 mAh batteries. Basically, these are 3-pound battery packs that are each the size of a hardcover book. I could get as many as three nights off of each battery, and although our trip isn’t planned to be nine nights, you never know what will happen in the wilderness.
As far as other safety equipment, I carry a small first-aid pack with just bandaging material. I’ll also have my prescriptions in a pill organizer and packed in a plastic bag along with toothbrush, toothpaste, a bar of soap and sunscreen. I also am packing some bug spray with DEET.
If the worst happens and someone needs to be evacuated for medical reasons, we did rent a satellite communicator. It was about $250 for the month. Even though we are only using it for a week, it was cheaper to go this route. It lets us text loved ones that we didn’t die that day and gives responders our location in an emergency. Probably not a necessity, but this park is quite remote aside from a rail line running near it for the first 30 miles or so.
Fire
The next essential item is fire. The temperature isn’t forecast to drop below 50 degrees, but you never know.
Fire also lets you boil water, which gives you drinking water if your filter fails or it can hydrate your meals if you pack dehydrated food as I did.
I took a page from the Jim Baird book of survival — although I have my MatchBlaster firestarter and I made some homemade firestarting nuggets out of dryer lint and Sno-Seal beeswax, I’m carrying a simple disposable cigarette lighter.
I’m bringing a hatchet and a collapsible saw, so I can cut dead wood if I need to. Most of my fire will be an isopropane stove, though.
I’m carrying one 250ml canister of fuel, which should be enough for a week. The fuel will ride in the food barrel, while my cookware rides in my waterproof pack. I don’t want the fuel near my sleeping bag, so it goes in the barrel with the cookware.
Water
I am bringing a two-liter filter bag that I can just hang from a tree. It will ride empty in the barrel, while I keep my daily water in the two 32-ounce jugs that will ride attached to a pack by a carabiner. Water from camping filters tastes kind of musty to me, so I’ll probably pick up some kind of little flavor squirter like the Mio brand flavorings. As I said, if my filter fails, I’ll boil water to drink and hydrate meals.
Food
I had good luck with the Mountain House brand meals last year on my Brule River trip, so that will be my dinners this trip as well. I’ve got Chicken Fried Rice, Chicken and Rice, Beef Stew and Breakfast Skillet meals. For my actual breakfast, I’ll have instant oatmeal. On the water, and for lunch, I’ll eat trail mix.
Shelter
I’ll sleep in a bivvy tent, sleep in a 40-degree rated sleeping bag and I have an inflatable mattress pad and pillow. The one area where we are sharing resources is shelter. We will have a bug shelter and another tarp so we all have a place to gather in the event of rain. I have a camp chair that is small but relatively heavy. I’m OK with that as I can use it for ballast attached to my 30-liter pack. I got an Original Bugshirt as a Father’s Day gift, so that’s going to be packed somewhere. I am also going to try to cram in a raincoat as well.
The packs
The 30-liter Gecko waterproof pack was something I picked up in Tennessee at Academy Outdoors. At the time, I was just day paddling, but I thought it might come in handy if I ever did a backcountry camping trip. The 30-liter pack holds very few items, but they are bulky. The tent, the sleeping bag, the air mattress and pillow all ride inside. I’m also hoping to cram two of the batteries in there to balance out the weight of the barrel a little better. We’ll see.
The pack has a zipper pocket, in which I have placed a piece of tarp for a tent footprint and a quart-sized resealable freezer bag full of fishing tackle.
The tackle is one package of 5-inch double twister tails, a handful of jigheads, three off-brand pike spoons and some steel leaders – I may make a fish dinner one night, but it’s unlikely if I’m only catching bass and pike. I have a small bottle of cooking oil in my cookware, but I can’t season a bass enough with what I packed to taste good.
The barrel is bigger than I want, but it’s what I need. I have a bag for my food, my cookware, my fuel, my filet knife, hatchet, saw, a lightweight cooking grate, the CPAP bag, at least one battery and the first aid/DEET bag.
My clothing – one change of wicking underwear, three pairs of socks, a pair of Crocs for camp, three sunshirts, bugshirt, rainwear and a rain sombrero – will all be in the barrel as well.
Finally, toilet paper.
One of the nice things about paddling in a provincial park is that they have “thunderboxes” at all the campsites.
On-body
I’ll also be wearing the aforementioned lifejacket, a leather outback-style hat, a watch with sunrise/sunset and fishing times, a headlamp, a large Leatherman-style Gerber tool, wicking clothing and sunglasses with reader lenses in them.
My phone (off for most of the trip), my wallet and one set of car keys will ride with me in resealable bags in lifejacket pockets.
Loose/lashed
The fishing rod (a 6-6 Berkley Lightning Rod), Frabill packable net, bailer jug, paddles, kneeling pad and seat pad will all be either loose or lashed to the canoe, depending upon where we are at a given time.
Under optimal conditions, there’s not a lot of hiking with this trip and what portages we do tackle, we’ll double carry.
If my back is tolerating it, I’ll likely wear the waterproof pack and have the canoe on my shoulders for the first trip, then come back for the food barrel and paddles (used as trekking poles) on the second pass.