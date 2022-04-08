There’s not much more fun in the outdoors world than getting into big perch. They don’t fight like some of the sportier species, but the payoff is always a good meal.
So when my friend Pat Bentley called and said they got a few in Manistee last Saturday, I made it a point to join him for his Sunday trip to the lake.
Living in Ludington, we always have the same predicament: Do you stay on Pere Marquette Lake, drive a half-hour to Manistee Lake, 45 minutes to Portage Lake, a half-hour to Pentwater Lake, 45 minutes to White Lake or an hour to Muskegon Lake when you hear a report of perch? There’s usually not an easy correct answer. You can be 50 yards from someone who limits out on any of the lakes and come up empty. Often, perch fishing is a “spot on the spot” proposition, meaning your bait has to be exactly in the right spot or you’re not going to have success.
Of course, when we arrived at the “community spot” on Manistee Lake on Sunday, the fish weren’t there – or more precisely weren’t showing themselves on the graph and weren’t biting. We’ve learned with cameras over the years that perch can go belly-to-the-bottom and you won’t even know they’re there.
We dropped lines on Pat’s spot from Saturday and found a few dinks – something you can do at any of the above-named lakes.
After a half-hour of that, while keeping eyes on the neighbors, Pat made the executive decision to move us.
Pat’s a licensed captain and his Lund is outfitted as such. Having a Helix 15 chart-plotter with down-imaging made a huge difference in our day. While the crowd on the community spot broke up and headed to secondary spots, we used the graph to check out spots.
If I’d have told you 10 years ago that all the perch fishermen on Manistee Lake were using Minn Kota Terrova motors with spot-lock, you’d have looked at me like I’m crazy. But there they all were, all pointing into the wind, not an anchor line down among them. Pat’s boat is outfitted with an Ulterra, which can self deploy at the push of a button on a remote – or, linked as it is to his Helix, a touch of the button on his chart-plotter. It’s a pretty slick setup.
Our first move yielded more of the same – small perch, but for our second move we knew they were on them before we even dropped a line. I dropped the first line and pulled up a portly 11-inch female. Pat followed suit and the bite was on.
Unfortunately, on this day it appeared the perch were following some kind of bite window because we caught them from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and then we picked and sorted and hoped. What caused them to bite? Who knows? It wasn’t a solunar table influence that I could tell, as the minor ended at 10 a.m. that day. We didn’t hang out to see how the major for 2:40-4:50 went.
It could just be the schools are there and they move around eating and preparing to spawn – but they definitely have a preference for certain spots.
I took home a baker’s dozen eaters and I would guess that’s just the start of the run because none of them looked clean and bright enough to be Lake Michigan perch, or “white bellies,” as everyone calls them.
Where to go
That’s the big question, isn’t it? To me, the decision is easy – I go where I’m going to have fun with my group, whether that’s north or south. But if you want a little better data to make a decision consider which lakes will clear up quickest – Portage for smaller tributaries is one. Manistee and Pentwater both seem to flush out pretty quickly compared to P.M., but that’s also dependent on where the rain falls during the given week. It’s pretty rare that I’ll go to Muskegon Lake or White Lake, but given the choice, I’d probably choose Muskegon as it seems to clean up quicker than White Lake does.
Where’s the spot on each lake? Well, you can slide into the back of the community pack on any of them, but I’d rather motor around slowly looking for bottom contours and features. Slab dock remnants are structure and perch do relate to them – although they aren’t always right on them like rock bass seem to be. We found that if we adjusted our position slightly we got away from rock bass and into perch.
The depth you’ll fish will depend on the depth of the lake. You’re going to be close to the deepest parts of the lake, if not right on them.
Spend some time with your graph and you’ll find them.
Once you do find the fish, I strongly recommend finding an electric motor with spot-lock or similar technology. It’s no fun hanging an anchor on a lost mooring buoy, cable or slab dock.
Gear
Perch fishing is pretty simple when it comes to rods and reels. Just about anything you have from ultralight noodle rods to 5-foot-6 push poles will work. I like a lighter action rod with a sensitive tip. Something graphite or a graphite composite in the 6-foot-6 to 7-foot range is ideal, depending on the size of your boat. As far as reels, you’re going to be fishing in as much as 50 feet of water, so a 2000-series spinning reel might work better than a 1000. Although if you get into a pike or walleye, you might wish you had gone with the higher-capacity reel.
Line is important, though. Superline is the way to go for fishing deep because it has no stretch. It doesn’t matter if you go four-, six-, or eight-point test, what’s important is that you have a zero-stretch connection between your hook and your rod tip.
Rigs
White River Tackle calls them “Perch Pounders,” and Ron Springs calls them “Perch Rigs.” Either one will do. You want something tied on fluorocarbon line with two hooks on spreaders. You can even use a big-box store crappie rig or just tie your own with snelled hooks coming off a main line. While I typically use a bass-casting sinker on the bottom of my rigs, the custom in Manistee is to use a large Hali Jig as the weight. On Saturday, Pat said most of his bites were on the bottom hook of the Hali, which was fished right on bottom. On Sunday, we saw more bites on our top hooks. Still, having that lure at the bottom of the rig is a nice setup.
Bait
Bait matters some days and not so much others. If they are biting on wigglers or minnows, you better have them. We had minnows on Sunday, but our best bait was waxworms. I tried perch eyes and never took a bite on one. We have caught them on the Gulp! Maggots before and I saw people catching on half-nightcrawlers on Sunday.
Your best bet is to bring a little of everything and a lot of whatever they are supposed to be biting on. The guy behind the tackle shop counter isn’t lying to you or trying to sell you more bait, it’s just honestly very unpredictable because you’re trying to match a hatch that you can’t see until you get home and clean fish. (Most of them had bugs in their stomachs, if anything, on Sunday).