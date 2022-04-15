Sunday was a perfect day for a canoe trip, if not for the water temperature. And the high flow. And the potential for obstacles that hadn’t yet been cleared from winter storms.
To be honest, I was initially against it. On Friday night, the Pine River was running at 700 cubic feet per second.
Too high, to be sure. Fast is fun, but there are reasonable limits.
But my friends were going. The water level would drop, they said. They had canoes outfitted with flotation bags and they were wearing drysuits and lifejackets. I have the same equipment. So if our canoes happened to flip, we would get a cold head-washing, but theoretically little other damage.
Rolling your boat is part of the fun, as long as you’re dressed for it.
The flotation bags displace water and make it easier to right your canoe if you do flip.
So we at least had the right equipment and we have been training.
Being ready
My friend J has been our pied piper.
While I convinced several friends to enter the world of solo canoeing, he has been the one pushing us toward whitewater paddling.
Is the Pine “whitewater?” It’s debatable. It certainly has a wild reputation in the state, but its reputation is based on tales from group trips of people who are largely inexperienced or partiers.
If you’re in either of those categories, the Pine will dump you early and often.
There’s a group that identifies and tries to quantify what is and isn’t whitewater in the U.S.
The Pine doesn’t really rate with them. But you can’t be everywhere at all flow rates and sometimes rivers will surprise you.
I watched a video that said there were however-many Class I features and two Class II features on the Pine.
My honest assessment is that there are a bunch of Class I features and three features that approach Class II on the Pine: there’s a large standing wave right at Dobson Bridge, there’s a chute about two miles above Peterson Bridge and there’s a chute about a half-mile below Peterson Bridge. If you catch them right, they’re close to Class II as defined by American Whitewater.
Regardless of what numbers you assign its features, the Pine is our closest whitewater river.
And whether we have true whitewater or not, we have prepared as best we can for whitewater to the point of training ourselves on how to re-enter our canoes from deep water.
J has had some formal whitewater training, as has my other friend, B.
I haven’t had formal training, but I have spent time on the water, including out on Lake Michigan, learning to keep a canoe upright in waves pushing 2 feet in height.
I’ve also spent the evenings of the last two winters watching what probably amounts to weeks of paddling training videos.
What can I tell you about whitewater paddling – or paddling the features of the Pine? It’s relatively simple to run through whitewater, but turning around and playing in it or surfing a wave takes a little more attention to detail.
If you want to run whitewater, I suggest you spend a half hour watching “Bill Mason’s Path of the Paddle – White Water” on YouTube. He teaches you how to identify and navigate safely through hazards and features.
Whitewater play
If you want to play in whitewater, you’re going to have to do some more study and training. Basically, everything happens around eddies. A rock in current has a slack spot behind it.
Increase the flow and the eddy gets larger.
The slack spot is actually current flowing in the opposite direction.
If you can maneuver close behind the rock, you can stick a paddle in this counter-current and – with appropriate lean and balance – get turned around. These eddies, if they’re large enough, can actually take you back upstream or let you “surf” on or behind a rock.
It’s just a way to get more enjoyment out of a river.
You take your time heading downstream, catching all the eddies and surfing a couple of rocks and you end up paddling quite a bit more than the posted mileage.
The distance between Peterson Bridge and Low Bridge is around 8 miles. My GPS said we paddled more than 14 miles on Sunday.
Spills and chills
I did not dump on Sunday. But I was conservative in my paddling because I had a GoPro mounted on the back of my boat.
I did try some maneuvers, missing some and executing others.
After I took down the camera, I got bolder and honestly never felt like I was close to losing my boat.
I credit my time on Lake Michigan for this.
River waves are high and scary, but while they have fast flow, they aren’t a moving target like a big-lake wave is.
They stay right there – all you have to do is figure out where you fit on or around them. I had an uneventful day if you don’t count my fighting with the voice-control on my camera.
“B” was not as fortunate.
Although B has had some training, he bit off more than he could chew on the chute and was caught off-guard on another feature.
Those eddies and countercurrents will throw you off balance quite hard if you’re not anticipating them.
Still, with his boat appropriately outfitted, he was able to get back on the water. He did note that he was pretty wiped out – no pun intended – by the end of the day.
A cold-water immersion is nothing to fool around with, even if you do have a drysuit.
The air temperature was 60 degrees when we finished, but the water temperature was 40.
At that temperature, you lose the dexterity in your fingers in about 5 minutes, according to the University of Minnesota Sea Grant. Unprotected, you’d surely have hypothermia symptoms in a matter of seconds.
B noted that his hands were aching by the end of the paddle.
Scenery
Even at its chocolatey brownest, the Pine is gorgeous.
We saw a couple of furry mammals duck under as we rounded bends – probably beavers, as we found plenty of evidence of them along the river banks.
We watched a pair of red-tailed hawks high overhead and saw several other species of birds.
The Pine’s high banks are always a sight to see. We did encounter some springs we had never noticed before running down the banks and we also found just one bend in the river with large ice formations along its banks – a foot above the waterline. It was apparently the deepest gorge with the least daylight reaching it.
Access
While the Peterson Bridge access site was open, the Low Bridge access site was closed for construction.
This meant a lengthy portage with our boats – more than 330 yards with 33 feet of rise.
At the end of the day, my FitBit said I burned 4,000 calories. My beltline says that’s probably an exaggeration.
Safety
Please don’t try to access the Pine – or any river – unless you’re properly outfitted or you have reasonable water and air temperatures.
The old rule of thumb is to use a drysuit or wetsuit when the air and water temperatures total less than 120.
That rule has been debunked in favor of other safety guidelines that you can review at coldwatersafety.org, the website of the National Center for Coldwater Safety.
Cold water carries significant risks for shock and a well-known gasp reflex. Educate yourself about these hazards before undertaking any shoulder-season water recreation.