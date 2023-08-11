BALDWIN — The Village of Baldwin is unveiling its mural series from 2-3 p.m. today at its Baldwin Business Center, 830 N. Michigan in Baldwin.
Six Lake County artists painted six 4-foot by 6-foot panels depicting their interpretation of Lake County. The project was completed in cooperation with the downtown development authority of the village.
The artists who have their work featured include Sharon Woodward, Vicki Beyer, Lisa Boerema, Shanna Avery, Elizabeth Heckler Cambridge and Pamela Simmons.
The artists will be there as a part of the reception to greet visitors and discuss their work.
Not only did the Baldwin DDA support the project but also the Lake County Community Foundation and the Lake County Sheriff’s Department.