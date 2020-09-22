For the second time in 10 months, the trial for the Free Soil man charged in the murder of William Craig Buchanan, has been adjourned.
The 51st Circuit Court trial for Corey Lee Beekman, 33, was scheduled to begin Tuesday with jury selection, in 51st Circuit Court before Judge Susan K. Sniegowski.
The decision was made late Monday morning that the trial would not be held.
When contacted by the Daily News as to why the trial would not be moving forward Mason County Prosecuting Attorney Paul Spaniola said he could not elaborate right now.
“It’s a very fluid situation,” Spaniola said.
Beekman’s attorney, Al Swanson of Muskegon, had told the Daily News through Spaniola, that he wasn’t sure what to say in the situation, so he chose not to speak.
The original trial was set for Dec. 11, 2019. At that postponement, Spaniola said he was waiting for the Michigan State Police Crime Lab to finish its work on evidence collected at the scene. He also said local investigators were “tying up loose ends.”
This was the first jury trial scheduled since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March. Beekman has been lodged in the Mason County Jail since his arrest in April 2019, in lieu of posting $750,000 bond.
Beekman, 33, was charged following the April 16, 2019 shooting death of Buchanan which occurred in Beekman’s home located on North U.S. 31 in Free Soil Township. Beckman was bound over to circuit court following a June 2019 preliminary examination held in 79th District Court.
Following that preliminary examination he was bound over on a charge of second degree murder and a reduced charge of felonious assault as well as two felony firearms charges. He had originally been charged with assault with intent to commit murder due to the injury of Katlin Buck, 33, who along with her two children were in the home at the time of the incident. Buck was shot in the arm, and the children were not injured.
After the trial was postponed last December, it was rescheduled for April 27, but the COVID-19 pandemic postponed it and all jury trials at that time because of administrative orders from the Michigan State Supreme Court.
Prior to the postponement, Spaniola had talked to the Daily News about all the things that had be taken into consideration in view of the pandemic.
“Security and safety has been a key consideration in this case,” Spaniola said. “Assembling a number of people together in a close, confined space, like a courtroom, with COVID 19 considerations presents numerous issues.
“It has been challenging to ensure that all of the things we take for granted, like a trial being held in a public proceeding, the health and safety of witnesses, the health and safety of the attorneys, the judge, court staff, and jurors is accomplished. Contingencies for what will happen if someone contracts COVID 19 during the trial need to be considered.
“Locations for the trial, space for juror deliberations, spaces to permit the defendant to meet with his attorneys privately have all had to be thought out in advance,” he added. “And to mask or not mask, and when to not mask, what kinds of masks, etc. What adjustments need to be made to the jury selection process which we have used for decades in order to protect the participants and still select a fair jury?
“These are but a few of the considerations that all of the court officials had have to talk about and deliberate,” he concluded.