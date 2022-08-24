SCOTTVILLE — Matt Murphy has submitted his letter of resignation as Scottville’s police chief.
Updated: August 25, 2022 @ 1:53 am
City Manger Jimmy Newkirk made the announcement in a press release around 9:45 p.m., Wednesday. He stated that Murphy “resigned earlier today” in an email addressed to Newkirk and Mayor Marcy Spencer.
Murphy confirmed to the Daily News in a phone call late Wednesday night that he had in fact resigned. Murphy will continue to work for the city for the time being, as he has a 90-day termination clause in his contract, but Newkirk told the Daily News that Murphy might be open to making that window shorter.
Murphy did not provide a specific reason for the resignation, but he told the Daily News that he hopes the decision will be for the best for everyone involved.
“Hopefully this will be a starting point of healing for the city and coming together,” Murphy said. “We’ll get with the city and figure out how that looks moving forward.”
Newkirk said Murphy’s resignation email was “real short and to the point,” adding that the city plans to “work with (Murphy) on the transition.”
Newkirk also said the city will be reaching out to the Mason County Sheriff’s Office to coordinate any potential gaps in police coverage that might arise following Murphy’s departure.
The resignation follows ongoing scrutiny and criticism that has dogged Murphy since July 25, when he believed he’d been fired by Newkirk over a dispute regarding the management of the schedules of one of his officers, Katrina Skinner. Though it was later confirmed that Newkirk has no authority to fire the police chief, and Newkirk issued a release stating that Murphy was employed with the city on July 27, the issue has continued to be a hot-button topic, as city commissioners appear to be split regarding their feelings on the matter.
Newkirk said more details would be coming soon.
Daily News Staff Writer
