In honor of the 80th anniversary of the Armistice Day Storm of 1940, the Port of Ludington Maritime Museum opened its doors Wednesday to give people a chance to view its newest addition — a sprawling, interactive exhibit devoted to the storm and its lasting impact.
It’s the off-season for the museum, but it was important to formally open the exhibit on the exact day that marked 80 years since the historic storm. That storm resulted in the wrecks of several ships in Lake Michigan and impacted the entire nation.
People came from near and far to take in the exhibit, and, because Wednesday was also Veterans Day, veterans were given free entry with identification.
Valerie Van Heest, a diver and shipwreck historian who designed the exhibit, said recent weather conditions — with high winds and colder temperatures following a warm patch — created an atmosphere similar to that of the fateful Nov. 11, 1940 storm.
“The weather we experienced this week, that was much like the weather 80 years ago,” Van Heest said. “We can better appreciate this storm considering what we just went through.”
Van Heest was putting the finishing touches on the exhibit as people started to trickle in for the opening, which was held from 1 to 7 p.m.
She marveled at the local impact of a storm that crossed much of the country. It started in the Pacific Northwest and moved east, leaving damage in its wake. Once it reached Lake Michigan, it hit a number of nearby vessels including the Anna C. Minch, the William B. Davock, the Novadoc, the City of Flint and others.
“It all happened right here between the (Big and Little Sable) points,” she said. “There’s really no other instance of a storm sinking so many ships in such close proximity in time and distance, so this is really quite unusual.”
Van Heest said the installation of the Armistice Day Storm exhibit is a benchmark moment for the museum.
“When we originally carved out space for the museum, this was the plan. The museum wanted to time this so it was done on the 80th anniversary,” she said. “We hope people can put themselves in the place of the sailors 80 years ago to understand the severity of the storm and come away with a greater respect for Mother Nature — she’s dangerous.”
Eric Harmsen, Port of Ludington Maritime Museum site manager, said it was a successful opening, even though it was an off-season event.
“We’ve gotten a pretty great reaction from the community. I know it seems kind of strange to open a new exhibit just as we’re closing for the season, but we really wanted to make sure this was ready for the 80th anniversary,” he said.
The exhibit itself features detailed maps, video, first-person accounts and more as well as interactive elements such as a submarine station with video from an underwater exploration of the sites of the of the Minch, the Davock and the Novadoc — three of the ships wrecked during the storm — and a replica of Capt. William B. Davock’s pilot house, complete with wheel, where visitors can look out through broken glass at the roiling waves around them.
“We’re really happy with how the exhibit turned out. It’s a great addition to the museum. It really goes with the theme of immersive, interactive exhibits — creating an experience for the visitor,” Harmsen said.
People who came to see the exhibit were impressed, too.
Mary Parchert brought her mother, Anne, all the way from Grand Haven for the opening.
Anne, 97, remembers the storm itself.
“I was in high school then,” she said. “I remember it well.”
Mary said her mother has talked about going to Lake Michigan in the aftermath of the storm, and seeing massive cliffs in the beach due to the erosion caused by the 40-foot waves.
The day brought up a lot of memories for Anne, who said her father — Mary’s grandfather — had been a POW in Germany during World War I. He was released and allowed to come home after the armistice was reached on Nov. 11, 1911.
She told the story to a few people in the exhibit area, with a tear in her eye.
Linda Osborn of Pentwater said she was impressed by the exhibit.
“It’s wonderfully done, very informative,” Osborn said, “not only how it impacted our area, but across the nation.”
Chrissie Hall of Ludington remarked, “I’m just amazed at what happened.”
Deb Del Zoppo, a volunteer at the museum, marveled at the footage of the buckling Tacoma Narrows Bridge in Tacoma, Washington, which is where the storm was first felt. She said longterm effects of the Armistice Day Storm throughout the country can still be seen today.
“Iowa had a huge apple industry, and apple trees got so decimated due to this storm that they never really recovered. They shifted to corn and soybeans, which is what they grow now,” she said. “And up to this day, NOAA didn’t operate 24/7 as they do now, and it was because of this storm.”
The people who died as a result of the storm are also remembered, with 64 names etched into two plaques near the exit to the second-floor exhibit.
Harmsen and Van Heest said the Armistice Day Storm exhibit will be a draw for tourists once the Port of Ludington Maritime Museum re-opens in the spring.
“We’ve gotten a pretty great reaction so far from the community,” Harmsen said. “This is just a great exhibit. We’re really excited about it.”