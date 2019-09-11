Today

Thunderstorms - a few could contain very heavy rain, especially this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 74F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 59F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.

Tomorrow

Rain showers early with overcast skies later in the day. High 68F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.