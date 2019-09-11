For her entire life, Linda Scribner has fostered an interest in biology, plants and wildlife, and on Thursday, Sept. 19, she’ll bring her knowledge of a favorite outdoor pastime — mushroom foraging — to Ludington City Hall with a public workshop scheduled.
Scribner is a Certified Mushroom Expert with the State of Michigan, and her workshop, “Common Fungi of Northern Michigan,” is being hosted by the Sable Dunes Audubon Society and A Few Friends for the Environment of the World (AFFEW).
The event will take place from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Ludington City Hall, 400 S. Harrison St., and is open to the public.
Scribner’s workshop will focus on the history and biology of mushrooms, as well as the process of safely hunting and identifying the 20 varieties that the State of Michigan has deemed edible.
“The first part of the workshop is historical, and I’ll talk about mushrooms and how they’ve been used, from prehistoric times through the modern-day uses such as food … and the second portion is edible mushrooms and the State of Michigan Food Code.
“There will be a PowerPoint program to educate people about how to go about identifying mushrooms,” Scribner said. “There’s about nine or 10 steps to go through if you don’t know what something is, and I’ll talk about all of those.”
Scribner said that while she’s been fascinated by mushrooms since she was a child, her interest was peaked even further when she noticed that the improper identification of mushrooms was leading to poisonings as edible mushroom-hunting became more and more popular throughout the state.
