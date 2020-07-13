A 42-year-old Muskegon man faces multiple charges following a hit-and-run accident Saturday afternoon in Newaygo County in which two motorcyclists were killed.
Arrested shortly after midnight Monday was Jason William Wardell at a residence in Montcalm County where the vehicle involved in the accident was found, according to a press release from the Michigan State Police.
Wardell was arraigned Monday morning in 78th District Court in White Cloud on two counts of failure to stop at the scene of an accident when at fault, resulting in death; two counts of operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, causing death; and being a habitual offender, fourth offense notice. Wardell remains lodged in the Newaygo County Jai in lieu of posting a $250,000 bond.
Killed in the accident were Roger Devries, 63, and Melanie Devries, 61, both of Newaygo.
The preliminary investigation, conducted by troopers from the Hart Post of the Michigan State Police, indicates that Wardell began passing a vehicle on 56th Street near Newcosta Avenue. His vehicle entered oncoming traffic and collided with the motorcycle head-on, killing the two riders. He then fled the scene, according to the press release.
Troopers had initially reported that Wardell’s car, a silver passenger car, was missing a passenger side mirror and is believed to have passenger side damage.
Authorities were thanking the public Monday for those who provided tips and information throughout their investigation.
Troopers were assisted at the scene by the Department of Natural Resources, the Croton Township Fire Department and Life EMS.