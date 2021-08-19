SCOTTVILLE — A 19-year-old Muskegon man led police on a high speed chase through three counties early Thursday morning before officers were finally able to stop his vehicle, according to a press release from the Scottville Police Department.
Kevin Charles-Maxwell Smith Jr., 19, 1632 Peck St., was arraigned later Thursday by 79th District Court Magistrate Glenn Jackson III in two separate cases, one filed by the Scottville Police Department and the other filed by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office.
Scottville police officers attempted to make a traffic stop of the vehicle for a speeding violation at 12:35 a.m. at the intersection of State and Main streets in Scottville. Police say the man did not comply and fled west down U.S. 10 at speeds of more than 100 mph. Scottville officers were immediately assisted by Mason County Sheriff’s deputies in an attempt to stop the vehicle.
The pursuit continued onto the southbound U.S. 31 expressway through Oceana and Muskegon counties before the vehicle was finally stopped after police deployed two sets of stop sticks. He was stopped at the Colby Road exit in Whitehall.
He was driving a Dodge Charger, and no one suffered injuries, said Scottville Police Chief Matt Murphy.
The man was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
In addition to the Mason County Sheriff’s Office, Scottville police were assisted by the Oceana and Muskegon counties’ sheriff’s offices, and the Pentwater, Shelby and Hart police departments.
“I would like to thank all of the agencies involved that helped bring this situation to a safe ending,” Murphy stated.
Smith was arraigned on two felony counts of fleeing a police officer third degree and a misdemeanor count of driving while license suspended/revoked denied on the case from Scottville.
He was arraigned on a felony count of delivery/manufacturing methamphetamine and a felony count of delivery/manufacturing a narcotic/cocaine, less than 25 games, in the case from the Mason County Sheriff’s Office.
Jackson set Smith’s bond at $25,000, cash only, in both cases. A probable cause conference was scheduled for Sept. 1, also in both cases.